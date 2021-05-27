Zimbabwe: Chamisa Says Confident Zimbabwe Will Restore Past Glory

MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa says Zimbabwe will soon become a template for good governance hinged on the true values of developmental democracy.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com during Africa Day commemorations Tuesday, the opposition leader spoke highly on the need for national convergence saying this was the surest way the country could reclaim its democracy.

"Zimbabwe shall be a template for good governance built upon the foundation of a developmental, democratic and capable state.

"The civil society must be vibrant, speak truth to power and hold the government to account," he said.

Asked on how he saw the country restore its yesteryear glory in the midst of current challenges, Chamisa said tangible plans were currently underway.

"Fixing our country is urgent business. That is why we have set the convergence agenda in order to quicken and achieve change.

"The conversation has started and what's left is the rollout and practical implementation of the plan.

"However, we can't tell when exactly the people's convergence will see the light of the day because these are national programmes which involve everyone and only national consciousness and engagement will define the benchmarks," he said.

Chamisa said in order to lead the New Africa vision, there was need to resolve all toxic and hate politics and place the country on an irreversible path to strong and independent institutions.

The opposition leader called on the judiciary to be professional and independent while also urging parliament to hold the executive to account.

"The executive must be capable, accountable and responsible," he said.

Turning to continental issues, Chamisa called for an Africa with "one vision, one people, one market, one currency, one army, one visa, one residence and one government".

He said Africa must reach a point where borders are eradicated and be allowed to flourish through provinces.

"Imagine an Africa that lends others, not to borrow and beg, Africa without aid and handouts but surplus and savings. Imagine what that would mean for our industries. Imagine what that would do to young entrepreneurs.

"We must decolonise the minds, hearts, lifestyles, music, arts, education and boundaries. It's doable. A New Africa in our lifetime is our task. Happy birthday Africa!" he added.