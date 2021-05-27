Cameroon: Low Cost Housing - 53 Beneficiaries Receive Keys

MINHDU has called on them to respect co-proprietorship laws.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Célestine Ketcha Courtès, has handed keys to some 53 owners of the low-cost houses in Mbanga Bakoko. The event that took place on May 25, 2021 in Douala, was full with emotions as some beneficiaries danced to receive the keys to their houses. Some of the recipients expressed their satisfactions and thanked the Cameroon government for the opportunity.

The Minister of Housing and Urban Development said it was a great honour for her to hand over the keys as it has not been an easy process for some of the beneficiaries. Célestine Ketcha Courtès called on the beneficiaries to respect the rules and regulations of co- proprietorship and ensure proper management of their spaces. She added that the Mbanga Bakoko low cost houses project is in line with the project to construct 10,000 low cost houses and to develop 50,000 plots for the construction of houses launched by the Cameroon Government in 2010.

The Minister said they will continue to hand over the keys to beneficiaries in the months ahead provided they finish with the administrative procedures. She used the opportunity to warn some unscrupulous individuals who are said to have vandalized over 190 apartments. Célestine Ketcha Courtès said such attitudes do not reflect good civic behaviors and she called on perpetrators to desist from such acts.

The handing over of the keys was a rare moment for inhabitants to decry some of their worries which include the lack of a government primary and secondary schools, a health center, a police post, proper waste disposal plan, lack of a market and a lot more.

To these, Minister Célestine Ketcha Courtès promised that measures will be taken in the shortest time possible to address their worries. She also promised to offer some hygiene and sanitation tools in the days ahead, so as to enable them keep their environment clean. officials of SIC, MAETUR and Credit Foncier du Cameroun, were all around to explain other technicalities as far as the construction, management financing and ownership of the low-cost housing were concerned.