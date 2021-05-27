Cameroon: University of Buea - Asti Students Celebrate Cultural Diversity

All dressed in traditional attires they danced to the rhythms of national unity on May 21, 2021.

Students of Advanced School of Translators and Interpreters (ASTI) of the University of Buea (UB) have demonstrated that their institution is a melting port of cultural diversity in Cameroon. This, they did during the celebration of World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development. Assembling a huge number of student translators and interpreters from all the four cultural zones of Cameroon, the students, in total display of cultural diversity and in pump and pageantry, celebrated the event on May 21, 2021 in ASTI Hall of the University of Buea.

Dressed in their traditional regalias, they echoed their ancestral songs and danced to the rhythmic steps of their forebears. Those from the Sahel led the cultural display followed by the Sawas, Grass Fields and Fang Betis tailed the show. Traditional parades, poems in their local languages and sketches took central stage. The ululations and cheers attracted hundreds of students from other faculties who watched with admirations. Mouth watery gastronomy of the four cultural zones exhibition were applauded by the UB administration. The food was accompanied by locally made drinks such as palm wine, "shar", corn beer etc. Ebako Senze Melissa, Master II student and Head of the Cookery Commission unveiled the menu. "We have koki beans, kondre, nkwi, achu, corn fufu and huckybery, okok, ekwang, etc," she presented while explaining the significance of each meal and in what occasion it is consumed in the four cultural zones.

Gandu Sebastient, Ph.D, Secretary General of ASTI said that the institution, created in 1985, was to celebrate culture. "ASTI was created for three things. To teach, carry out research and to promote bilingualism. Bilingualism is an encapsulation of culture," he clarified. He told the students that it will defeat the purpose for which the institution was created if they think that learning in ASTI is all about sitting in classrooms all the times. "Cultural events like this teach so well." Djongoue Tchoula, President of ASTI Students' Association (ASA) said the cultural diversity of the over 204 tribes radiates harmoniously on the Cameroon portrait. "It feels good to notice that we are all committed in consolidating our common bonds as Cameroonians despite the diversity.