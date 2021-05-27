Cameroon: Floorball Unity Tournament - Method FB Champions

Several schools from Yaounde participated in the third edition of the competition that took place on Wednesday May 19, 2021.

The esplanade of the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium was the venue of the third edition of the Floorball National Unity Tournament on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Organised by the Cameroon Floorball Association, the competition brought together schools from Yaounde and its environs. The tournament was in line with activities to mark the national May 20th celebrations in Cameroon. It was an opportunity for Yaounde inhabitants to discover the sports discipline and for aspiring athletes to develop interest in the sport.

Several matches were played in order to give each team a chance to play. In the final match Method FB beat Volume FB 4-0. Earlier Method FB beat Dynamic FB 2-0 while Volume FB beat Dynamic FB 1-0. The trophy for the best team of the tournament went to Method FB. The trophy for the best player went Boris Mbatcha (Volume FB). Briand Yinga (Method FB) got the trophy for the best scorer and Miranda Magoum of Volume FB won the trophy for the best female player. The trophy for the best pupil went to Tchoufo Josias of Method FB.

The President of the Cameroon Floorball Association, Elise Florence Kana expressed satisfaction with the performance of the players and the turnout of the public. She said the competition was highly competitive and that according to her is proof that floorball is evolving in Cameroon. She used the opportunity to announce that the next competition will be the Floorball Back-to-School Tournament which will take place in September. During the event prizes will be handed over to children who distinguished themselves during the last academic year. The event took place in the presence of officials of the National Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education and other invitees.