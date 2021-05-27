Cameroon: Floorball Unity Tournament - Method FB Champions

26 May 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Several schools from Yaounde participated in the third edition of the competition that took place on Wednesday May 19, 2021.

The esplanade of the Yaounde Omnisports Stadium was the venue of the third edition of the Floorball National Unity Tournament on Wednesday May 19, 2021. Organised by the Cameroon Floorball Association, the competition brought together schools from Yaounde and its environs. The tournament was in line with activities to mark the national May 20th celebrations in Cameroon. It was an opportunity for Yaounde inhabitants to discover the sports discipline and for aspiring athletes to develop interest in the sport.

Several matches were played in order to give each team a chance to play. In the final match Method FB beat Volume FB 4-0. Earlier Method FB beat Dynamic FB 2-0 while Volume FB beat Dynamic FB 1-0. The trophy for the best team of the tournament went to Method FB. The trophy for the best player went Boris Mbatcha (Volume FB). Briand Yinga (Method FB) got the trophy for the best scorer and Miranda Magoum of Volume FB won the trophy for the best female player. The trophy for the best pupil went to Tchoufo Josias of Method FB.

The President of the Cameroon Floorball Association, Elise Florence Kana expressed satisfaction with the performance of the players and the turnout of the public. She said the competition was highly competitive and that according to her is proof that floorball is evolving in Cameroon. She used the opportunity to announce that the next competition will be the Floorball Back-to-School Tournament which will take place in September. During the event prizes will be handed over to children who distinguished themselves during the last academic year. The event took place in the presence of officials of the National Olympic Committee, the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education and other invitees.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mali in Political Crisis After 'Coup Within a Coup'
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.