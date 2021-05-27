Africa: Komla Gblokpo, Women's Football Pioneer Dies

26 May 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

The football family in Togo is in mourning after Komla Dzoboku Gblokpo passed away on Monday 24 May 2021 after a brief illness.

Mr. Gblokpo is recognized as the first founder of a women's football club in Togo, "Amis du Monde". His team, several times champion of Togo and winner of many trophies in the sub-region, was preparing for an outing in Abidjan in July.

"Amis du Monde" was due to represent Togo during the WAFU-B zonal qualifiers of the maiden CAF Women's Champions League, scheduled in Abidjan from 15 - 31 July 2021.

The Togolese Football Federation (FTF) paid tribute to "the memory of an ardent promoter of women's football. With this death, Togolese football loses a pillar and an icon of the struggle for women's football," the federation wrote in a statement.

Komla Dzoboku Gblokpo was a member of the FTF Women's Football Standing Committee.

