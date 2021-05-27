Africa: Komla Gblokpo, Women's Football Pioneer Dies

The football family in Togo is in mourning after Komla Dzoboku Gblokpo passed away on Monday 24 May 2021 after a brief illness.

Mr. Gblokpo is recognized as the first founder of a women's football club in Togo, "Amis du Monde". His team, several times champion of Togo and winner of many trophies in the sub-region, was preparing for an outing in Abidjan in July.

"Amis du Monde" was due to represent Togo during the WAFU-B zonal qualifiers of the maiden CAF Women's Champions League, scheduled in Abidjan from 15 - 31 July 2021.

The Togolese Football Federation (FTF) paid tribute to "the memory of an ardent promoter of women's football. With this death, Togolese football loses a pillar and an icon of the struggle for women's football," the federation wrote in a statement.

Komla Dzoboku Gblokpo was a member of the FTF Women's Football Standing Committee.