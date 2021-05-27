Tanzania: Simba Dominate CAF Squad

FOUR Simba players have been named in the CAF Champions League team of the week after the last weekend's quarter- finals second leg encounters against South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs.

Skipper John Bocco, left wing back Mohammed Hussein, attacking midfielder Luis Miquissone and creative midfielder Clatous Chama were all named in the CAF squad following their impressive performance against the South African side last weekend.

Simba were unlucky after being knocked out of the tournament by Kaizer Chiefs on 4-3 goals aggregate.

The Reds lost 4-0 away at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa but produced a sparkling display in the return leg at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam last Saturday to win 3-0.

Simba narrowly fell short of 1979 magic as the victory was not enough to put them through to the semis.

Skipper John Bocco scored a brace, netting one goal in each half while Clatous Chama scored a brilliant 85th minute goal but it was not enough to give his side the much needed results.

Indeed, Didier Gomes Da Rosa charges had themselves to blame for wasting countless scoring opportunities after dictating the game from the onset to the final whistle.

It could have easily been 7-0 had strikers Chris Mugalu (twice), Luis Miquissone, Chama and Bocco composed themselves in front of the goal.

They (Simba) were really close to produce the 1979 magical comeback; when they were able to overturn a 4-0 deficit against Zambian club Mufulira Wanderers.

Simba suffered the loss in Dar es Salaam but went ahead to win 5-0 in the second-leg clash away in Lusaka.

This remains the biggest comeback in the history of the CAF Champions League. And on Saturday, Simba tried to make a comeback but the lady luck was not on their side.

Following his man of the match performance against Kaizer Chiefs, Bocco has also been recognised by CAF after being named the best player of the week.

The African body has taken to their social media pages to congratulate the player by posting a video of him scoring the two goals, stating: "Simba striker scored two goals against Kaizer (Chiefs), earning him enough votes to bag the player of the week award."

During the voting exercise, Bocco beat three players to the award namely -- Farouk Ben Mustapha of Esperance Tunis, Mosa Lebusa of South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns and Walid El Karti of Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.

Earlier on Monday, Simba dominated the Team of the Week with four players being recognised following their display against the Soweto giants with assistant captain Mohamed Hussein, Bocco, Chama, and Miquissone.

Hussein was given the left-back position after playing his part in helping custodian Aishi Manula keep a clean sheet while Sundowns centre-back Mosa Lubusa, who scored in the 1-1 draw against the Red Devils, was also named in the team alongside Yasser Ibrahim who, coincidentally, scored for the Egyptian side.

Wydad Casablanca midfielder Walid El Karti - scored the only goal as his team defeated 10-man MC Alger by a solitary goal - was also included.

Esperance de Tunis midfielder Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane was in a good form as the Tunisian side beat CR Belouizdad 2-0 at home.

The 21-yearold was also on target for the North Africans and he also made the team. CAF Team of the week, formation 4-4-2: Goalkeeper: Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs - South Africa) Defenders: Shomari Kapombe (Simba SC - Tanzania), Mosa Lubusa (Kaizer Chiefs - South Africa), Yasser Ibrahim (Al Ahly - Egypt), Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC - Tanzania).

Midfielders: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance - Tunisia), Walid El Karti (Wydad Casablanca - Morocco), Clatous Chama (Simba SC - Tanzania), Luis Miquissone (Simba SC - Tanzania). Strikers: John Bocco (Simba SC - Tanzania), Mauricio Affonso (Mamelodi Sundowns - South Africa)