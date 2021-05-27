Tanzania: Yanga Warn Asfc Opponents

AFTER marching into the semifinals of Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC), Young Africans have started firing warning shots to their opponents Biashara United.

According to the fixture, the semifinals match between Biashara United and Yanga will be played at Ali Hassan Mwinyi Stadium in Tabora, where the former will host the game on a date to be announced later.

Yanga booked their ticket to face the Musoma based club courtesy of a 2-0 triumph over Mwadui FC at the CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga on Tuesday.

Biashara United were the first side to sail through into the last four after outclassing Namungo 2-0 at the Karume Stadium in Musoma on Monday and they have too vowed to do wonders as far as the season's ASFC is concerned.

Yanga's Deus Kaseke was untouchable on the day as he stamped a brace to propel his side into the crucial stage of the campaign with only one boundary to pass before reaching the intended destination.

"We will keep taking matches as they come and we are ready to face any team ahead of us. Our aim is to win every game and in the end win the title.

"I congratulate our players for the good game and there are some mistakes which happened and we are going to work on them, so that they do not reappear in our next encounter," said the team's goalkeeping coach Razack Siwa.

He added that they will continue fighting until the last minute in both ASFC and the Mainland Premier League, insisting that they cannot lose hope such easily.

"We do not look at what others are doing. We focus on ourselves without looking anywhere around us," he said.

His colleague for Mwadui Salhina Mjengwa said two mistakes they made we're utilised well by their opponents hence the negative outcome for his side.

"We made two silly mistakes and they turned them into goals.

That is what football is all about. We have not just lost but also eliminated from this competition. All in all, congratulations to Yanga for the win," he said.

Last season, Yanga were eliminated in the semifinals of the competition after succumbing to a heavy 4-1 defeat from the Cup holders Simba.

Meanwhile, Azam FC have advanced into the semifinals of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) after beating Rhino Rangers 3-1 at CCM Kambarage in Shinyanga yesterday.

Ayoub Lyanga, Aggrey Morris and Obrey Chirwa scored a goal each for Azam, while Rhino Rangers consolation goal was scored by Suleiman Abdallah.

Azam will now face winner of the match pitting Simba and Dodoma Jiji that was due to take place at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam late yesterday.

It was somewhat a seesaw affair as the Second Division League (SDL) gave the 'ice cream makers' a tough challenge, making it difficult to predict the winner, especially during the opening exchanges.

Rhino Rangers scored first through Abdallah in the 31st minute but before the celebrations died down, Azam responded with a well taken shot by Lyanga.

Azam scored two more goals in the second half with the second coming in the 65th minute through a spot kick converted by Morris.

Then, Chirwa put the game beyond reach in the 81st minute.