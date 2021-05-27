Egypt: Presidential Activity During April 2021

President's meetings with officials

04 April 2021: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, a number of ministers and senior officials. The meeting discussed the executive steps taken by the government to develop the cement as well as iron and steel industries.

The President issued directives for continuing efforts to achieve the localization of industry and to provide supportive environment for the national heavy industries sector, on top of which the cement and iron and steel sectors.

05 April 2021: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, a number of ministers and senior officials. The meeting discussed the National Project for Developing the Egyptian family.

The President stressed the social issues pertaining to the development of the Egyptian family should be dealt with in accordance with the actual cultural and social reality in Egypt in order to provide the factors of success for the state's efforts in this regard.

The meeting reviewed the various aspects of the strategic framework of the "National Project for Developing the Egyptian Family" with the participation of the competent authorities, which aims to improve the quality of life of the Egyptian citizen and the Egyptian family.

11 April 2021: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, a number of ministers and senior officials. The meeting reviewed the national strategy to localize the electric vehicle industry and automotive feeding industries

President El-Sisi called for achieving the main objectives of the strategy, especially the localization of industry. His Excellency stressed on the importance of taking a further step beyond the assembly of cars; highlighting that the State should start manufacturing cars with increasing percentages of local components.

13 April 2021: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, a number of ministers and senior officials. The meeting reviewed the development of the irrigation water management system in agricultural lands by relying on modern and smart means.

The President followed up on the efforts paid to establish a smart irrigation system, which is one of the most modern agricultural irrigation techniques in the world.

The President directed to ensure all the factors of success and the mechanisms of implementation to modernize and develop irrigation systems at the level of the Republic, in integration with the various efforts of the state, which aim at raising the efficiency of irrigation water management and reducing the losses of its transmission, on top of which the national project for lining canals and raising the efficiency of subsidiary water channels.

14 April 2021: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Presidential Advisor for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed, Chairman of the Engineering Authority of the Armed Forces Major General Ihab Al-Far, and Director of the Water Department at the Engineering Authority Major General Essam Galal and a number of senior officials.

The meeting reviewed the structural and engineering status of a number of the Engineering Authority projects at the level of the Republic, in addition to the progress of a number of national construction projects, especially road and axes projects. The meeting, also, reviewed a plan to raise the efficiency of the 6th of October Bridge and its and expansion.

The president directed to the rapid implementation of the largest possible expansion of the Bridge, which is a major axis that connects between east and west Cairo.

17 April 2021: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, and Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Dr.Assem El-Gazzar.

The meeting discussed the status of the Ministry of Housing's national projects, especially with regard to new cities, and roads, utilities, housing, and services sectors, as well as slum development.

The President directed that new work paths and mechanisms followed to implement national projects during the past years be firmly established outside the traditional bureaucratic scope of planning and implementation. As a result, a considerable actual achievement has been made on the ground at a fast pace and development results have been achieved, thus paving the way for a better future.

18 April 2021: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health and Population Dr.Hala Zayed, and a number of senior officials.

The meeting discussed the current situation of the spread of COVID-19 locally and internationally since the beginning of the pandemic until now. This is in addition to the current measures taken by the government to contain the spread of this virus.

The president directed the officials concerned to continue the awareness programs regarding the precautionary measures taken to prevent infection with the virus for all citizens, in order to maintain the balanced approach adopted by the state since the emergence of the Corona pandemic.

19 April 2021: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Finance Dr. Mohamed Maait, Minister of Social Solidarity Ms. Nevine Al-Kabbaj, and a number of senior officials.

The meeting discussed "following up the activity of social welfare institutions, nurseries system, and the charity work of Tahya Misr Fund".

The President stressed that the main goal of these institutions is to focus on character building and personal development in order to be able to face life and society after leaving the institutions. His Excellency, therefore, emphasized the importance of developing a follow-up program and providing all the necessary financial support for them.

20 April 2021: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Minister of Interior Mr. Mahmoud Tawfik, Minister of Public Business Sector Mr. Hisham Tawfik, Presidential Advisor for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed, and Legal Advisor to the Minister of Public Business Sector Counselor Abdel Rahman Shatla.

The meeting discussed the Ministry of Public Business Sector's plans to develop and optimize the utilization of assets and lands under the supervision of the companies in the business sector at the national level.

In this context, the President was briefed on the efforts made to identify the untapped assets in the public business sector, especially the land areas.

The President directed the officials concerned to achieve the maximum possible economic and investment return for those assets in consolidation of the state's approach to managing well its resources, lands, and facilities spread across the governorates.

22 April 2021: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr.Mostada Madbouly and Minister of Trade and Industry Ms. Nevine Gamea.

The meeting discussed the plans of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) to support the economic activity and various national initiatives.

The President directed the officials concerned to enhance the MSMEDA's activity to spread the culture of entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation among youth and citizens, provide job opportunities, and create an appropriate environment for the implementation of promising initiatives that contribute to the development of this sector.

With regard to the industry sector, the president directed the officials concerned to set an integrated plan to develop the state's industrial sector comprehensively, including the current industrial complexes across Egypt and the establishment of new industrial entities.

23 April 2021: After Friday Prayer, the President met with the senior commanders of the Armed Forces, extending congratulations to the Armed Forces on the anniversary of the victories of the 10th of Ramadan, and stressing that the Egyptian people appreciate the efforts and sacrifices made by the heroes of the Armed Forces in defense of Egypt's security and safety.

The meeting addressed a number of important issues at all levels; internally, regionally and internationally. The President, also, discussed with a number of senior commanders of the Armed Forces some issues related to the Egyptian national security and the challenges facing the Egyptian state. The President stressed that the men of the Armed Forces are an extension of the great October generation performing their duty with dedication and devotion to preserve the homeland and its sanctities.

24 April 2021: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, several ministries and a number of senior officials. The meeting discussed the economic and financial performance indicators for the current fiscal year 2020/2021.

The President directed t the continuation of maintaining positive economic performance rates reflected in the stability of the economic and monetary conditions in the country, in order to return economic growth rates to the target rates during the future period.

The meeting, also, reviewed the continuous improvement of the economic and financial performance indicators reflected in the quality of public services and the development returns benefitting all segments of the society, especially the most needy and the most vulnerable.

25 April 2021: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, several ministries and a number of senior officials. The meeting discussed the developments in the Universal Health Insurance System at the national level as well as the current situation to contain the repercussions of Covid-19.

The President issued directives for ensuring sustainability of financial flows for the benefit of the Universal Health Insurance System, in order to achieve the main goal of establishing the new system by providing treatment and top-notch medical services to all Egyptians, particularly those in need.

26 April 2021: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, several ministries and a number of senior officials. The meeting discussed the status of the national project for agriculture and land reclamation in central and north Sinai.

The President directed the officials concerned to continue the comprehensive development efforts in the Sinai Peninsula, especially land reclamation projects, which aim at increasing agricultural land plots in central and northern Sinai and establishing development and residential communities.

The President, also, directed that the latest equipment and machinery be provided to reclaim the targeted lands in Sinai as well as to explore the best agricultural activities.

Field Tours of the President of the Republic

01 April 2021: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inaugurated Egypt's Medicine City, Gypto Pharma, in Khanka, which is one of the most important national projects the state implemented with the aim of possessing the modern technological and industrial capacity in this vital field. This project, in turn, would help citizens obtain high-quality and safe pharmacological treatment, end monopolistic practices, and control the prices of medicines. And thus supports the efforts made by the State concerning medical and health initiatives and services provided for citizens.

02 April 2021: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inspected the development works of a number of new axes and roads in East Cairo. The President also inspected the development works in the vicinity of Cairo International Airport. During the inspection tour, the President discussed the details of the projects with several workers and officials at a number of work sites to review the progress of the current implementation steps.

03 April 2021: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inaugurated, the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) in Al-Fustat, where His Excellency received the Pharaohs' Golden Parade, which moved the mummies of ancient Egypt's royal kings and queens to their new home, the NMEC.

06 April 2021: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inspected this morning "Egypt's Future" Project carried out in the Western Desert during the harvesting season. This harvesting process is done in accordance with the state-of-the-art technological methods of agriculture. The President also met with a number of heads of specialized agricultural companies participating in the project. He was updated on the developments of the status and proposals for developing production. His Excellency called for increasing the company's investments in the project and overcoming any obstacles that may arise in this regard.

07 April 2021: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inaugurated the National Company for Advanced Industrial and Integrated Strategic Printing Solutions (NASPS). His Excellency inspected the complex facilities and the various production lines, where various government documents will be issued through a unified central system at the national level. The system would ensure the issuance of state documents in accordance with the latest international security standards.

25 April 2021: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in celebration of Sinai Liberation Day.

29 April 2021: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi today inspected the construction work being done for developing a number of roads, axes, and overpasses in East Cairo. He was keen to be updated on the actual progress of work in various construction sites from workers and to listen to their views, congratulating them on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. His Excellency stressed the importance of adhering to COVID-19 precautionary measures to ensure the workers' safety.

The President's tour included a visit to the vicinity of Cairo International Airport, Abdel Hamid Badawy Street intersecting with the Autostrad Road, and Nasr City district

The President also inspected the network of overpasses and new axes which were built in the Nasr City district.

The President of the Republic receives heads of state and kings

10 April 2021: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received President of the Republic of Tunisia Kais Saied at Al-Ittihadiya Palace. President El-Sisi expressed Egypt's keenness to exert more efforts to promote bilateral cooperation at various levels, stressing the importance of strengthening effective communication channels between the two sides at the economic level, maximizing the volume of trade exchange, and increasing intraregional investments.

For his part, the Tunisian president affirmed his country's pride in the close and distinguished ties between Tunisia and Egypt at the official and popular levels, stressing Tunisia's keenness to activate cooperation frameworks and mechanisms of consultation and coordination with Egypt at all levels, pertaining to bilateral or regional and international issues of common interest.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries, the latest developments of the Libyan cause, in addition to a number of other regional files of common interest, especially the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

At the end of the discussions, both Presidents held a joint press conference, where the President delivered a speech on this occasion.