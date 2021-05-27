Zimbabwe: Have Caps Utd Found a New Hero?

Senior Sports Reporter

ISHMAEL WADI introduced himself to the CAPS United family, in the best way possible, as he dragged the Green Machine, from the brink of humiliation, last weekend.

The forward scored a second half brace, to steer Makepekepe to a 2-2 draw, against plucky Yadah Stars, in their opening Chibuku Super Cup match.

CAPS United found themselves chasing the game, after falling behind 0-2, before Wadi struck twice, for a share of the points.

Wadi was the top signing for the Green Machine, whom they believe, could explode into the best player in the domestic Premiership.

And, in his first game, in their colours, he provided the touch which ensured his team would not go home empty-handed.

Blessed with pace, and an eye for a goal, Wadi has always been a menace for defenders.

And, CAPS United feel he now has the perfect platform, to take his game to another level.

"We are talking about a player who has virtually, someone we have always wanted to be in our team and someone we also believe always wanted to be part of us," said club president Farai Jere.

"The pace, alone, is frightening and he has good control, and balance and, for someone who attacks at such lightning speed, he has something close to a total package.

"We have a lot of confidence that he will take his game to a new level and could be a real star, not only for us, but for the entire Premiership.

"We have pace, on either wing, and we have a competitive team which, as they start to know each other's strengths, will be a threat to any opposition.

"Everyone need time, to get back into the groove, the players have not been active, for a long time, and the coaches, too, are working on a number of things to ensure we do as well as we can."

Wadi will now come up against his former paymasters, when the Green Machine take on Harare City side, on Sunday, in their second game, in the Chibuku Super Cup.

This is going to be one of the biggest matches, of the weekend, which will also see a Group Two showdown, between holders Highlanders and Chicken Inn, on Sunday.

There is also going to be another Bulawayo derby as Bulawayo Chiefs and Bulawayo City, cross swords, in a morning game.

Dynamos will also be looking to switch into the next gear, after a poor start to the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup campaign, when they struggled in their opening match.

The Glamour Boys, who were a pale shadow of themselves, in the goalless draw against Herentals, face Yadah on Saturday.

All the Group One matches are being played at the National Sports Stadium, with ZPC Kariba and Herentals, involved in a Sunday morning encounter.

The group is still evenly balanced, after the opening round matches, ended in stalemates. Dynamos got off their campaign, with a goalless draw against Herentals, last Sunday, after a disappointing show, which was criticised by both the club's fans, and the technical team.

The Glamour Boys failed to live up to the pre-season hype, in their first match, where they could only manage just one shot on target.

They could have been punished, on several occasions, for their poor defending but their opponents were not clinical, in front of goal.

Coach Tonderai Ndiraya expressed his frustration, after the match, and promised to work on his team's weaknesses, mainly the psychological aspect.

DeMbare have a virtually new team and, it appeared, they are yet to gel into a unit.

Ndiraya started only three players -- Ali Maliselo, Tinotenda Muringai and Jarrison Selemani -- from the squad that featured in Dynamos' last Premiership campaign, in 2019.

It will be interesting to see how the Glamour Boys will line up against Yadah, who almost caused a huge upset, in their first match, against CAPS United.

Another derby is on the cards as Black Rhinos and Cranborne Bullets clash in a Group Three encounter, at Sakubva, on Saturday.

Of course, there have been concerns about match fitness, across the board, as football is returning, after almost 18 months, because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But, there have been some good performances, especially from FC Platinum, who beat newboys Whawha 6-0, in the opening match.

The platinum miners had a good head start, after featuring in the CAF inter-club competitions, earlier in the year.

They face a tougher opponent, this Sunday, when they come up against Taurai Mangwiro's Triangle, in Group Four.

Fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo City vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Grp 2 - Barbourfields, 1100hrs), Black Rhinos vs Cranborne Bullets (Group 3 - Sakubva, 1300hrs), Yadah vs Dynamos (Grp 1 - National Sports Stadium, 1300hrs), Triangle United vs FC Platinum (Grp 4 - Mandava, 1500hrs)

Sunday: ZPC Kariba vs Herentals (Grp 1 - National Sports Stadium, 1100hrs), Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Whawha (Grp 4 - Mandava, 1100hrs), Chicken Inn vs Highlanders (Grp 2 - Barbourfields, 1300hrs), Tenax vs Manica Diamonds (Grp 3 - Sakubva, 1300hrs), CAPS United vs Harare City (Grp 1 - National Sports Stadium, 1500hrs)