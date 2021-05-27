Zimbabwe: Arubi Fancies Winning Major Award

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international goalkeeper, Washington Arubi, believes he has good chances of winning his first major individual award in South Africa.

He has been nominated for the Nedbank Cup Player of the tournament.

The 35-year-old is the only Zimbabwean player who will feature in South Africa's Premiership end-of-season awards this year.

He helped rank outsiders, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, to clinch the Nedbank Cup.

Arubi will battle it out against TTM teammate, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, and Namibian Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns, who received multiple nominations, yesterday.

The 'keeper, who has been the best Zimbabwean performer in South Africa of late, could cap his renaissance, as one of the best three foreign players, at this year's DStv Premiership end-of season-awards banquet, set for June 6.

"I wasn't aware I have been nominated," said Arubi.

"I just came from training only to find a flood of congratulatory messages on my phone. I feel very overwhelmed.

"I would like to thank God, my teammates, and everyone who has supported me to make it possible for me to win the Cup, and to keep those clean sheets.

"I know I wouldn't have achieved this alone.

"It's a product of hard work, and the priceless input from my hard working teammates, and coaches.

"You can be nominated, as an individual, but the truth is you may not be able to get there, without the input of your teammates."

He said the odds were usually piled against 'keepers.

"As a goalkeeper, among the infield players, usually the chances of taking the award home are hard because people generally concentrate more on the contributions of infield players.," said Arubi.

"They are the ones who are involved more with the football action, while goalkeepers just wait for those special and extra-ordinary moments, to be recognised.

"But, I believe, anyone nominated for the award deserves it because they have worked hard, just to get the nomination, and have contributed to the team.

"The youngster in our team, Ndlondlo, has been superb, he has done very well. Shalulile, too, has been brilliant, so anyone who takes it, definitely deserves it."

The awards will be broadcast live on the SuperSport PSL channel and SABC.

Arubi kept four clean sheets, during the tournament, in five games.

The saves included spot kicks in two games, during the penalty shoot-out, as TTM marched to their first silverware.

The former Dynamos goalkeeper conceded only two goals in 510 minutes.

He started off his brilliant run when TTM beat his former paymasters, Supersport United, 1-0 in the Round of 32.

His goal was only breached when TTM drew 2-2 with Swallows, in the last 16, of the tourney.

However, he went on to play a starring role, stopping two spot kicks in the shoot-out lottery, to set up a 4-3 victory over Swallows.

Arubi kept another clean sheet, in the 2-0 win over Black Leopards, in the quarter-finals.

He then frustrated holders, and pre-tournament favourites, Sundowns, in the semi-finals, with a string of top drawer saves.

The match statistics showed Sundowns had 12 shots at goal, and seven of them on target, yet they could not breach the goal for 120 minutes.

Arubi added another clean sheet, in the final, when TTM edged fellow relegation candidates, Chippa United, 1-0.

They pocketed the winners' cheque of US$500 000 and secured a spot in next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

The former Dynamos man, however, missed out in the nominations for the DStv Premiership Goalkeeper of the Year, despite having raked up eight clean sheets, so far.

He was man-of-the-match twice this year. The Premiership Goalkeeper of the Year category will be a battle between Sundowns 'keeper Denis Onyango, Sifiso Mlungwana of Golden Arrows and Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu).

"It's something that I knew could happen, because we have some good goalkeepers, in the Premiership," said Arubi.

"Those nominated deserve their place and I can only wish them the best.

"Onyango has helped Sundowns to where they are now. He has kept some clean sheets, as well, and they are on the verge of winning the Premiership again.

"The youngster from AmaZulu, Veli Mothwa, has also been very brilliant.

"I am sure, with the guidance of coaches Benni McCarthy and Moneeb Josephs, he is in good hands and will definitely be the next big thing to come out of the club, if he continues working hard.

"Sifiso Mlungwana has also done well at Golden Arrows."

Arubi said their focus was on surviving relegation, ahead of the last two matches against Chippa United and Orlando Pirates.

TTM are four points clear of the drop zone and need a strong finish to secure their status.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

PSL Footballer of the Season

Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DSTV Premiership Players' Player

of the Season:

Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg Utd)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership Coach of the Season:

Benni McCarthy (AmaZulu)

Manqoba Mngqithi & Rulani Mokwena (Sundowns)

Mandla Ncikazi (Golden Arrows)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament

Washington Arubi (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila)

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandile)

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player

of the Season

Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs)

Khanyisa Mayo (Richards Bay)

Moloisane Mokhele (Chippa United)