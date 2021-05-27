Zimbabwe: Deltaforce Boxing Academy to Host Pound for Pound Series

Senior Sports Reporter

DELTAFORCE Boxing Academy are next month expected to host the Pound for Pound Series in Harare.

They are hoping the move will help boxers, regain their touch, after a long break of inactivity.

The tournament is scheduled for June 5, at Robbie Mupawose Centre, at the Harare Showground.

Deltaforce Boxing Academy manager, Clyde Musonda, said the tourney is meant to help boxers return to competition, after the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have lined-up 14 bouts, with two Zimbabwe national titles, up for grabs. We also have five international bouts, with two heavyweights coming from Bulgaria and Congo Brazzaville, two from Malawi and one from Zambia.

"Our last tournament (as Deltaforce) was in 2019, I think around September.

"So, right now, we just want to try to make sure that most of our boxers activate their careers, because most of them have been inactive.

"That's why we decided to just give everyone, the opportunity, to be active.

"Some of our boxers can no longer fight outside the country, even though they have good records, because they have been inactive for some time now.

"We are calling it Knock-out Covid, in a way to give awareness to the public about Covid, and encourage them to get vaccinated," said Musonda.

He said they were working with other promoters, to stage the tournament, and they were hoping to hold more tournaments, on a monthly basis, to ensure local boxers were not starved, of fights.

On the local scene, the Deltaforce Boxing Academy have joined hands with the Charles Manyuchi Academy and Hardrock Boxing Promotion.

"I am working with international, and local promoters, we have decided to come up with a boxing series, so that we come together, and help each other every month, to hold a tournament," said Musonda.

"This is to keep our boxers active, unlike what we used to do whereby we would stage a tournament, after several months.

"So, we realised if we work together, as promoters, when one of us has their bout we promote, it will help to keep our sport alive, and active.

"I am working with two international promoters who are bringing in the boxers from Bulgaria and Congo Brazzaville.

"I am working with Global Boxing Stars from England and we have Future Champions from South Africa.

"I have the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy, Masters Boxing Promotions and Hardrock Boxing Promotion, these are the guys I am working with, to put up the tournaments every month, and this is the first one.

"I will have two cards in one day, one is local and the other one is international. I have boxers like Thembani Mhlanga and Sinenkosi Mlotshwa, who are Zimbabweans, based in the UK, who are also coming home to fight."

Main Bout:

Zimbabwe national lightweight title

12 rounds

Evans Husayiwevhu vs Patson Mutengwa.

Main Supporting Super Middleweight

8 rounds

Thembani Mhlanga (Zimbabwe) vs Charles Misanjo (Malawi).

Super Bantamweight 8 rounds

Tinashe Mwadziwana (Zimbabwe) vs Grecious Simwaliza (Zambia).

Female Flyweight 8 rounds

Revai Madondo (Zimbabwe) vs Fatima Mdeka (Malawi).

Heavyweight 4 rounds

Noel Mpofu (Zimbabwe) vs Pencho Tsvetkov (Bulgaria).

Welterweight 8 rounds

Philip Musariri vs Trynos Zihove.

Heavyweight 4 rounds

Simon Madhanire (Zimbabwe) vs Ardi Ndembo (Condo Brazzaville).

Supporting Bout Card:

Zimbabwe Welterweight Title 12 rounds

Freeman Mabvongwe vs Peterson Machinjike

Featherweight 6 rounds

Tatenda Biningu vs Sydney Baloyi.

Featherweight 6 rounds

Bongani Makorova vs Given Daure

Welterweight 4 rounds

Ardonia Abraham vs Benard Sinjolani

Bantamweight 4 rounds

Sinenkosi Mlotshwa vs Ronald Tamani

Lightweight 4 rounds

Alia Phiri vs Washington Ruvetsa

Bantamweight 6 rounds

Tinashe Majoni vs Allan Green.