South Sudan: UN Mission Chief Calls On Juba Parties to 'Grasp Chance for Peace' in Sudan

Juba — The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and head of the United Nations Integrated Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), Volker Perthes, has called on all parties at the Juba peace talks "to grasp the chance for peace and to bring a comprehensive settlement home to Sudan". The US Envoy to Sudan, Donald Booth, has also affirmed his country's support for the negotiations.

Addressing the inaugural session of the official negotiations between the transitional government of Sudan and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu, which began in the South Sudan capital of Juba this morning, Perthes said that "everyone here seeks to find a solution. Let me urge all parties to engage in these negotiations with the same constructive spirit that you have displayed before the talks started, taking the courageous decisions that are still needed to find common ground."

He also pledged ongoing international support for the process. "Peace making is often harder than the alternative. But you have decided to make the first step today and we, the United Nations, and the international community, are happy to accompany you along the way to peace."

Referring to the readmission of Sudan to the international financial community following last week's Paris Conference, Perthes cautioned that "without a sustainable and just peace, without peace and justice, inclusive economic development and prosperity will not materialise."

The US Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, Donald Booth has also affirmed his country's support to the peace negotiations. addressing the inaugural session, he underlined that the parties show readiness to work for the interests of Sudan and to reach comprehensive and durable peace in Sudan.

"We are confident that the two parties have desire to reach an imminent agreement," Booth stressed. He pointed out that the Sudanese people started the process of change by the revolution, and expressed hope that the negotiations will reach an agreement without delay.