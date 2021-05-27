South Sudan: UN Mission Chief Calls On Juba Parties to 'Grasp Chance for Peace' in Sudan

26 May 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Juba — The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and head of the United Nations Integrated Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), Volker Perthes, has called on all parties at the Juba peace talks "to grasp the chance for peace and to bring a comprehensive settlement home to Sudan". The US Envoy to Sudan, Donald Booth, has also affirmed his country's support for the negotiations.

Addressing the inaugural session of the official negotiations between the transitional government of Sudan and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu, which began in the South Sudan capital of Juba this morning, Perthes said that "everyone here seeks to find a solution. Let me urge all parties to engage in these negotiations with the same constructive spirit that you have displayed before the talks started, taking the courageous decisions that are still needed to find common ground."

He also pledged ongoing international support for the process. "Peace making is often harder than the alternative. But you have decided to make the first step today and we, the United Nations, and the international community, are happy to accompany you along the way to peace."

Referring to the readmission of Sudan to the international financial community following last week's Paris Conference, Perthes cautioned that "without a sustainable and just peace, without peace and justice, inclusive economic development and prosperity will not materialise."

The US Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, Donald Booth has also affirmed his country's support to the peace negotiations. addressing the inaugural session, he underlined that the parties show readiness to work for the interests of Sudan and to reach comprehensive and durable peace in Sudan.

"We are confident that the two parties have desire to reach an imminent agreement," Booth stressed. He pointed out that the Sudanese people started the process of change by the revolution, and expressed hope that the negotiations will reach an agreement without delay.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mali in Political Crisis After 'Coup Within a Coup'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.