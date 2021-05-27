Nigeria: £4.2m Not Yet Returned to Delta - OAGF

The Office of the Accountant- General of the Federation, OAGF, has said that the much-publicised £4.2 million refund from the British government has not been returned to the Delta State government.

The AGF, Mr Ahmed Idris, was reported to have told federal legislators on Tuesday that the money had been returned to Delta State.

However, in a statement by the Director of Information, Mr Henshaw Ogubike, yesterday, the OAGF said the money was still being expected.

The position is also at variance with a recent statement of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, who said the money had been returned.

Ogubike's statement said: "The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, OAGF, wishes to put the records straight regarding the widely circulated media report on the £4.2 million.

"The issue of the £4.2 million has not been properly resolved. The money is still being awaited, after which the issues around it will be resolved before further action is taken.

"For now, no money has been returned to Delta State. This explanation is without prejudice to the proceedings at the public hearing that took place yesterday (Tuesday) during which the AGF also made general comments about recoveries relating to state governments. This is the true position as regards the £4.2 million."