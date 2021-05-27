Namibia: World Cup Qualification Imperative - Mensah

Namibia's national rugby team starts its journey towards qualification for the 2023 World Cup with two friendlies against Zimbabwe next month and Namibia Rugby Union president Corrie Mensah said that qualification is imperative if Namibia wants to remain competitive in world rugby.

Following national trials that were recently held, and the selection of a 40-man squad, Mensah said Namibia's journey towards the 2023 World Cup starts now.

"After the friendlies against Zimbabwe, we will host the southern leg of the Africa Gold Cup at the beginning of July, where the top two teams will progress to the top eight final qualifier for the 2023 World Cup.

"So this is the pathway and it is very important for every player to make use of these opportunities, because it gives them a chance to be seen internationally and to maybe get a professional contract," he said.

The two tests against Zimbabwe take place on 12 June in Harare and 19 June in Windhoek, while the Africa Cup will be hosted in Windhoek at the beginning of July. The final 26-man squad for Zimbabwe will be announced on 31 May, but Mensah said that the foreign-based professionals will come into consideration later.

"Currently we have about 19 players who are professionals outside the country - they are top athletes, so to end up being in the 30-man squad for the national team, you will maybe just have about 15 places for local-based players. So if you don't take these opportunities then it's unfortunate for yourself and for your career."

Mensah said Namibia's main focus now will be to qualify for the World Cup.

Ïf we qualify we will get more matches and with the assistance of World Rugby we will get additional funding in preparation for the World Cup. We will also get more and better competition in terms of test matches, so the opportunities will just open up, if and when we qualify. So the ultimate objective now is to qualify and prepare ourselves in the best possible way to get to that position where we can say we have made it.

Mensah said there are other objectives Namibian rugby needs to attain.

"If we qualify then we set ourselves additional objectives like a better ranking because this 24th position where we are now find ourselves in is not good enough. At one stage we were ranked 18th in the world and I don't see any reason why we cannot get there again. But to get to that position, you have to play and you have to play against better opponents, that's the only way.

"For instance, Russia improved their position, because they played in the meantime, while we did not play and that's how it works, it's only by playing that you can better your ranking. If we improve our world ranking we will be in a better position to get more opportunities as far as World Rugby investments are concerned," he said.

Mensah, however, said that, besides their world ranking they also had to improve their African ranking, where they are lagging behind other countries like Kenya.

"We are ranked lower in Africa than countries like Kenya, and that's because of their women's competitions and their Sevens rugby, and Namibia is nowhere in terms of that, because of the neglect of the past. We want to start off with a Sevens league this year and there are other projects with more competitions that we need to get financing for.

"What is also laying heavily on my heart is the fact that the first league clubs and the women's registered clubs don't have sponsorships. There are more first league clubs than Premier League clubs, but they don't have sponsors, and they are mostly in the rural areas, so it's not a very nice position they are finding themselves in currently, under the Covid challenges as well."

Mensah said the situation was dire and called on sponsors to get involved with Namibian rugby.

"To play rugby, without sponsors and having to travel these long distances, and having to comply with all these Covid protocols, it's very difficult and that's why we want to make a serious call on sponsors to come forward and assist us to get the athletes' welfare back on track," he said.