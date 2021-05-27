Eritreans Celebrate Independence Day Anniversary

26 May 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrean nationals in Ethiopia and Italy enthusiastically celebrated the 30th Independence Day anniversary under the theme "Resilient: As Ever".

Speaking at the occasion held at the Eritrean Embassy in Addis Ababa organized by the Eritrean Embassy and Eritrean Permanent Representative at the African Union Economic Commission, Mr. Semere Russom, Eritrean Ambassador in Ethiopia, said that despite the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions that go with it, Eritrea has registered encouraging achievement in various sectors and is standing in firm ground.

The event was highlighted by cultural and artistic programs with few members of the Embassy staff participating while Eritreans in Ethiopia virtually attended the ceremony.

According to the report from the Community and Public Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy in Italy, Eritreans in 17 cities in Italy celebrated the 30th Independence Day anniversary on 23 May respecting the guidelines issued in that country to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the event in Rome, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrean Ambassador in Italy, congratulating the Eritrean people and its gallant Defense Forces said that the 30th Independence Day anniversary is being celebrated at the time in which Eritrea has emerged victorious foiling various hostilities and challenges.

