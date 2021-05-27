Eritrea: Independence Day Celebration At UN

Asmara, 26 May 2021- Ambassador Sophia Tesfamariam, Eritrea's Permanent Representative at the United Nations hosted virtual reception in connection with the 30th Independence Day anniversary in which Ambassadors of various countries took part.

At the event, Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs gave keynote address to the participants from Asmara on the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Eritrea.

In his address, Foreign Minister Osman Saleh said that as a result of the strict guidelines and regulations issued by the Eritrean Government and the conscious participation and implementation of the Eritrean people it was able to control the spread COVID-19 pandemic with few instances of infections and death.

Minister Osman also expressed appreciation for the front-line health professionals in general and the health professionals of Eritrea for their relentless contribution and commitment in the global effort to control COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, a short documentary film depicting the rich heritage of Eritrea and the struggle for independence and safeguarding national sovereignty was presented to the participants.

The Ambassadors of various countries that took part in the event expressed admiration for the perseverance, patriotism, and commitment demonstrated by the Eritrean people and wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

The event was attended by Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, Ms. Cristina Duarte, Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser on Africa, Ms. Fekitamoeloa Katoa, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative of UN-High Representative for the Least Developed Countries (OHRLLS), and Ambassador Fatima Kiyari, African Union Observer Mission, as well as Eritreans and friends of Eritrea working at the various UN systems.