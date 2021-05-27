Eritrea: Independence Day Celebration At UN

26 May 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 26 May 2021- Ambassador Sophia Tesfamariam, Eritrea's Permanent Representative at the United Nations hosted virtual reception in connection with the 30th Independence Day anniversary in which Ambassadors of various countries took part.

At the event, Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs gave keynote address to the participants from Asmara on the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in Eritrea.

In his address, Foreign Minister Osman Saleh said that as a result of the strict guidelines and regulations issued by the Eritrean Government and the conscious participation and implementation of the Eritrean people it was able to control the spread COVID-19 pandemic with few instances of infections and death.

Minister Osman also expressed appreciation for the front-line health professionals in general and the health professionals of Eritrea for their relentless contribution and commitment in the global effort to control COVID-19 pandemic.

On the occasion, a short documentary film depicting the rich heritage of Eritrea and the struggle for independence and safeguarding national sovereignty was presented to the participants.

The Ambassadors of various countries that took part in the event expressed admiration for the perseverance, patriotism, and commitment demonstrated by the Eritrean people and wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

The event was attended by Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, Ms. Cristina Duarte, Under-Secretary-General and Special Adviser on Africa, Ms. Fekitamoeloa Katoa, Under-Secretary-General and High Representative of UN-High Representative for the Least Developed Countries (OHRLLS), and Ambassador Fatima Kiyari, African Union Observer Mission, as well as Eritreans and friends of Eritrea working at the various UN systems.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Ousted Mali President, Prime Minister Released After Three Days
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.