Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Forty patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Gash Barka, Northern Red Sea, and Southern Regions.

Out of these, twenty four patients are from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region. Thirteen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Goluj (5), Adibara (2), Agordat (2), Ali-Ghidir (1), Barentu (1), Forto-Sawa (1), and Om-Hajer (1); Gash Barka Region. Two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Northern Red Sea Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Areza, Southern Region.

On the other hand, twenty three patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka (19), and Central (4), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3,772 while the number of deaths stands at 14.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3,988.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

26 May 2021