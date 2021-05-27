Kenya: Our Dominance in Road Races Bodes Well for Olympics

Undoubtedly, the coronavirus pandemic has put paid to the resolutions many athletes had set out at the beginning of last year as far as their careers are concerned. No one had conceived that the current situation (cancellation or postponement of many competitions) would last this long.

Nonetheless, it is encouraging to see our athletes excelling at the few competitions they have managed to participate in - talk about making lemonades out of lemons!

At Athletics Kenya, we are impressed by Kenyans' dominant performance in various road races worldwide.

In the latest event over the weekend, Lillian Chemweno finished second in the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50Km race in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

A week earlier, Titus Ekiru set a personal best of 2:02:37 to win the men's marathon at the Milano Marathon in Milan, Italy.

Our crowning moment so far this year has been last month's stoic performance by Ruth Chepngetich when she broke the women's half marathon world record at the N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon, timing 1:04:02.

In the same event, Kibiwott Kandie clocked 59:35 to set a new course record for the men's marathon.

Barely a fortnight later, world marathon record holder for men Eliud Kipchoge bounced back from disappointment at last year's London Marathon to win the NN Mission Marathon in Twente, Holland.

What's more encouraging about our hot streak in the road races is that Ruth and Eliud are part of Team Kenya's marathon team to the Tokyo Olympics. Their great fortunes must have surely rubbed off on their teammates in the men's and women's teams.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Olympics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lawrence Cherono, Vincent Kipchumba, Abel Kirui, Peres Jepchirchir, Vivian Cheruiyot and Brigid Kosgei have the pedigree to extend Kenya's dominance at the Olympics, the challenge from Ethiopia and Uganda notwithstanding.

In view of this, it would not be farfetched to expect a clean sweep of six medals in Sapporo where the road races will be held. Of course, this can only materialise if the marathoners receive as much support as possible as they ready themselves for this battle.

As a federation, we are constantly in touch with them at their respective training bases, ready to step in and anchor them as they seek to sail to success. For other road racers, let's keep the fire burning and flying our flag higher; we salute you.

barnabakorir@yahoo.com