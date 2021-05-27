Nigeria: Volleyball - JVC Bauchi Eye Premier League Ticket

27 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By David Ngobua

The Coach JVC volleyball club of Bauchi, Monday Dada has said his team is eager to gain promotion to the Nigerian Premier League.

The coach made this known yesterday after his side defeated Oyo State 3-1 (25-23, 25-21, 28-30, 25-22) at the ongoing 2021 National Division 1 Volleyball League in Kaduna.

He said based on the calibre of players in the team, JVC of Bauchi belongs to the Premier League class.

"JVC of Bauchi is in the Division 1 league to gain promotion to next season's premier league because that is where the big guns are and that is what we are aiming for.

"We do not expect anything apart from getting the ticket," he said.

Dada also took responsibility for the failure of his team to beat Kwara State on Tuesday as he said it was due to his technical mistakes.

In other matches played yesterday, Spartans Spikers of Yola lost 2-3 (21-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21, 12-15) to Kwara United, Katsina United spanked Caliphate Spikers of Sokoto 3-1 (25-23, 25-19, 22-25, 25-12) while Kada Kings thrashed Equity Spikers of Kebbi 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-14).

