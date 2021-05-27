Libya: Buhari Meets Libya's Menfi, Highlights Primacy of Security

27 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday met with the Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya, Mr. Mohammed Younis Menfi, in Abuja and emphasised the primacy of security in the stability of nations, saying the security of Nigeria remains his priority.

"Unless a country or institution is secured, there's no way you can efficiently manage it," he told his guest.

Buhari also said a stable or unstable Libya had implications for countries in the Lake Chad Basin area, including Nigeria.

"Republics of Chad and Niger have extensive borders with Libya and they are our immediate neighbours. Whatever affects them affects us. The stability or instability of Libya will directly affect us," the president said.

He expressed happiness that Menfi could personally attend the Summit of Lake Chad Basin Commission held in Abuja on Tuesday, to discuss the situation in Chad and the implications for security in neighbouring countries.

Earlier, Menfi had said Libya was fast-evolving, adding: "We now have one government, active on the ground. We are expelling the mercenaries and unifying the instructions."

According to him, democratic elections will be held soon, adding that the historical relationship between his country and Nigeria in the areas of oil and agriculture means that one country could not ignore the other.

"We aspire for joint cooperation and reactivation of previous agreements," the Libyan leader said.

