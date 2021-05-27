Nigeria: Marriage Institute Urges Govt to Review Act

The Institute of Marriage Administrators and Counsellors of Nigeria (IMACN) has urged the federal government to review the Marriage Act to reflect current realities.

The President of IMACN, Pastor Oladele Emmanuel Temilade, in a statement in Abuja yesterday, said there was need to make the services of marriages under the act socially seamless.

He appreciated the Ministry of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, for updating the gazette on judicial notices.

He said, "The gazette on judicial notices covering every local government in the country empowers marriage districts to conduct marriages under the Marriage Act, Cap M6, LFN, 2004 (as amended), and that has been the stand of the institute since its inception.

"The principal registrar of marriages can now print and deliver the certificate of marriage to the several registrars of marriages and the ministers in charge of licensed places of public worship for celebration of marriages nationwide."