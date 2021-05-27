Nigeria: Kano Varsity Arrests 17 Students Over Attacks On Female Students

27 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The authorities of the Kano University of Science and Technology (KUST) Wudil have identified 17 male students who allegedly belong to a notorious gang specialised in attacking female students in the university.

The affected students were apprehended after verbal assaults on female students over 'Female Gowns'.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Shehu Musa Alhaji, confirmed the arrest of the notorious students to journalists in Kano yesterday.

He said following the reports of harassment of female students by the gang, the authorities of the university swung into action and identified the gang members.

The VC said the university had constituted a powerful committee headed by the DVC Academic to identify all the unscrupulous students involved in the attack, and recommend immediate disciplinary action to be taken against them without delay to serve as a deterrent to others.

"Already, the security department of our university has identified 17 persons in connection to female students' harassment over putting on of female gowns," he said.

The vice-chancellor said the committee had been given only one day to submit its report, and thereafter, all the students identified would be dealt with decisively immediately.

A video clip had gone viral on social media with a hand full of students verbally assaulting a female student who was not wearing the female gown popularly known as 'Abaya'.

The clip attracted attention of members of the public, who called on the university authorities to immediately address the issue before it degenerates to a full blown crisis.

Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

