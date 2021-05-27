Namibia: Kakololo Savours 'Massive Opportunity'

27 May 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Natanael 'Natty' Kakololo says fighting for the vacant World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Featherweight Intercontinental title next month presents the biggest opportunity of his career.

The current African Boxing Union Featherweight champion (13-1-1) is optimistic about his chances against unbeaten Ukrainian Oleg Malinovskyi (27-0) in Kyiv on 12 June.

An excited Kakololo intends to make his debut fight abroad a memorable one.

"This is a massive opportunity for me. Oleg is a great and strong opponent. He is unbeaten, and it is now my mission to give him his first loss and claim a very strong title that will put me in the top-15 world ratings, which is important for my career," Kakololo says.

"I look forward to the fight, and with the support of the Namibian boxing nation I have nothing to fear. I want to thank my team, my promoter, and our sponsor, MTC, for making this opportunity possible," he says.

Since suffering his only career defeat in 2015, Kakololo has gone on an impressive eight-fight winning streak.

However, his camp knows that getting past Malinovskyi is a daunting challenge.

A lethal southpaw, Malinovskyi not only has home advantage, but massive experience as well.

Promoter Kiriat Kamanya from MTC Salute Boxing says the fight will determine whether Kakolo "has the pedigree to compete with the very best in this division".

Kakololo may be less experienced, but "he has all the fire power in his arsenal to cause a major upset and win this fight away from home".

Victory for the Namibian will earn him entry to the top-15 WBO world ratings.

"This is a big test for Kakololo. He has impressed me in his last eight fights, and I promised to get him a WBO title fight which we have now delivered," Kamanya says.

"It is always tough fighting away from home, but he is a brave fighter. I am confident he will win this fight for his country, because those who went before him in boxing have built a great name for Namibian boxing," his promoter says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mali in Political Crisis After 'Coup Within a Coup'
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.