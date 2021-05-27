Africa: Celebrating Africa Day Through Basketball

The Basketball Artists School (BAS) Foundation recently celebrated Africa Day by hosting a 3x3 tournament for both girls and boys.

The tournament ran all day starting at 09h00 until 16h30 on the BAS premises. The team divisions were u19 for both genders, with 17 teams showing up. There was a selection of eight girls teams and nine boys teams participating at the games.

Staying true to the theme of the day, all the teams were named after different countries on the African continent, with Team Nigeria playing Team Zambia in the girls' finals and Team Senegal vs Egypt in the boys.

Nigeria won the girls trophy after beating Zambia 6-3 in the final, while Egypt beat Senegal 8-5 in the boys final.

The participants showed up from different schools with the majority coming from Dawid Bezuidenhout High School and The Children's Movement (TCM) program. Other schools like St. Georges, Jan Mohr and Delta were also represented.

Officiating at the tournament were Game Changers coaches from the Namibia Youth Leaders Program (NYLP) a Commonwealth-funded initiative made possible by the Namibian National Olympic Committee (NNOC).

When I first started playing basketball , there weren't so many girls teams, but the sport is clearly growing and I got to experience that growth today," said Tiffany Khoeses, one of the Game Changers coaches.

3x3 basketball is a form of basketball which can be compared to 7-a-side in soccer. Unlike a normal 5-on-5 game, these games only run for 10 minutes with a winner determined when one team scores 21 points before the time lapses, or whichever team has the highest score after the 10 minutes.