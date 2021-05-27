Zimbabwe: MDC Urges Supporters to Besiege Court Ahead of Activists' Trial

27 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

The MDC Alliance Midlands provincial executive has called on party supporters to besiege Kwekwe courts ahead of the trial of its provincial leadership Thursday on public violence charges.

Provincial spokesperson Takavafira Zhou said his executive was worried with the arrests,

"We urge all MDC Alliance members to inundate Kwekwe magistrates' court tomorrow (Thursday) morning in solidarity with our falsely accused leaders and activists," Zhou said.

He added, "As provincial leaders, we are worried by the constant arrests and remand of our colleagues on flimsy allegations of political violence".

Those arraigned before the courts are Midlands Province youth chairperson Sekai Marashe, Provincial Administrator Joseph Madyagwayi, gender representative Jubilee Mutyanda, Lazarus Moyo (security), Mbizo Youth Assembly CCC Organising Secretary Norman Mhungu and Kwekwe Central Amaveni Branch Secretary Berita Mpansi.

The call to besiege the courts comes when government has imposed a two-week lockdown on Kwekwe following the detection of the Indian Covid-19 variant in the district.

"We reiterate our long-held view that the police must investigate in order to arrest, rather than to arrest in order to investigate," Zhou said.

He said the activists have been on remand for too long a time, adding, "justice delayed is justice denied".

The provincial spokesperson said the opposition remained resolute in fighting for a just society.

"Never in history has violence been perpetrated by the oppressed. We interpret their arrest as a well calculated move to keep them pre-occupied with court cases and thereby militate against the judicious execution of their responsibilities in the MDC-A.

"No amount of political diversion, court machinations and false allegations will stop an idea whose moment is up," he said.

