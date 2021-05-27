Gambia: Father of One-Year-Old Infant Seeks Medical Assistance for His Son

26 May 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The father of one Alagie Mod Sallah, a 1-year-old infant residing in Sukuta Nema, Kanifing Municipality, is seeking medical assistance for his child to go for treatment overseas.

Mustapha Sallah the father of Alagie Mod Sallah, who walks to Foroyaa's office, said his son was born with a medical condition that is making life difficult for him.

"I have spent the little income I have on his treatment and he is now referred for overseas treatment. I have nothing to facilitate his overseas medical bills," he said.

According to the medical report from the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul, the patient was born at the Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital with no complications during delivery. However, he was noticed not to have a patent anal opening and was referred to the neonatal unit of the EFSTH.

"A surgical review was sought and on further examination, the diagnosis of intestinal obstruction due to imperforate anus was made, associated with hypospadias. An X-rays confirmed the diagnosis and the patient's parents consented to emergency exploratory Laparotomy," the report indicated.

The medical report further stated that a double loop colostomy was performed on the patient and he had an uneventful postoperative course in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Recommendation: The child currently needs definitive surgery which is currently not performed in-country for his anal malformation. The advice is for the patient to seek pediatric surgical management overseas.

The family of the patient is seeking assistance from philanthropies.

Any Good Samaritan, who plants to assists Ramatoulie can reach her family on the following phone numbers: 9989982, 3459943 or 7989094.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mali in Political Crisis After 'Coup Within a Coup'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Mozambique President Calls for Help From SADC to Fight Insurgency

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.