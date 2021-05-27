Gambia: Father of One-Year-Old Infant Seeks Medical Assistance for His Son

The father of one Alagie Mod Sallah, a 1-year-old infant residing in Sukuta Nema, Kanifing Municipality, is seeking medical assistance for his child to go for treatment overseas.

Mustapha Sallah the father of Alagie Mod Sallah, who walks to Foroyaa's office, said his son was born with a medical condition that is making life difficult for him.

"I have spent the little income I have on his treatment and he is now referred for overseas treatment. I have nothing to facilitate his overseas medical bills," he said.

According to the medical report from the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul, the patient was born at the Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital with no complications during delivery. However, he was noticed not to have a patent anal opening and was referred to the neonatal unit of the EFSTH.

"A surgical review was sought and on further examination, the diagnosis of intestinal obstruction due to imperforate anus was made, associated with hypospadias. An X-rays confirmed the diagnosis and the patient's parents consented to emergency exploratory Laparotomy," the report indicated.

The medical report further stated that a double loop colostomy was performed on the patient and he had an uneventful postoperative course in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Recommendation: The child currently needs definitive surgery which is currently not performed in-country for his anal malformation. The advice is for the patient to seek pediatric surgical management overseas.

The family of the patient is seeking assistance from philanthropies.

Any Good Samaritan, who plants to assists Ramatoulie can reach her family on the following phone numbers: 9989982, 3459943 or 7989094.