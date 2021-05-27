Cameroon: Yaounde - Bernard Njonga, Five Others Found Guilty

27 May 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)
By Elizabeth Mosima

They were given a two-month suspended sentence for organising an illegal protest in Yaounde on July 7, 2015.

Bernard Njonga and five others were yesterday, September 5, 2016, slammed a two-month suspended sentence for smashing hundreds of eggs in front of the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries, MINEPIA on July 7, 2016. Njonga and his colleagues of the ACDIC association were protesting what they considered government's mishandling of the Avian Influenza that broke out in the country, beginning at the Mvog-Betsi, Yaounde Poultry Farm.

Bernard Njonga, Franklin Mowha, Effila Nkou Ambroise, Mbekap Merimé Constant, Ngankeu Bertrand Collins and Tiofoue Hervé Joel, were afterwards arraigned before the Court of First Instance, Yaounde Administrative Centre, accused of organising illegal demonstrations. The judgment was passed by Mr Justice Bias Albert. After declaring the accused guilty, Mr Justice Bias suspended the court sitting before resuming several hours after to give the ruling.

While invoking mitigating substances, Defence Counsel Eveline Dounzou, pleaded with the judge to show mercy in his judgement, taking into consideration the circumstances that led the accused to commit the act. The court however sentenced Bernard Njong and co-accused to two-month imprisonment suspended sentence. Each of the accused is to pay 27,000 FCFA for court expenses.

