Cameroon: African Athletics Championship - Cameroon Medallists Honoured

They were received by the sports minister on Thursday, September 1st.

As the saying goes, "better late than never". Three months after taking part in the 20th edition of the athletics African championship, Cameroonian medallists at the competition were received and paid their bonuses by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education on Thursday September 1st 2016. Speaking during the ceremony, Bidoung Mkpatt said Cameroon demonstrated a good fighting spirit in the competition which earned them five medals. The effort, he said, is worth encouraging as the country is proud of their performance. He urged the athletes to emulate the example of the double Olympic gold medallist, Françoise Mbango so as to give honour to Cameroon.

The president of the athletics federation, Motomby Mbome disclosed that Cameroon emerged 9th out of the 270 participants with five medals to their credit; one gold, two silver and two bronze. He pleaded for more athletes to take part in international competitions such as the upcoming world championship to take place in London. He said the federation is banking on the kids as specified in 2028 vision of the federation saying the federation will create regional training centre across the country.

Out of the 12 athletes who took part in the competition, only four won medals namely; Auriole Ndongmo who won gold in the short put event, Mbumi Sandrine who won two silver medals in long jump and triple jump, Ngo Ngoa Sarah who won bronze in the long jump event and Djoumessi Fernand who equally won the bronze medal in high jump. The competition was dominated by host, South Africa, followed by Kenya in the second position and Nigeria in the third position.