Zimbabwe: RBZ Auction Turns Reliable Foreign Currency Source for SMEs

27 May 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) auction platform has become a reliable source of foreign currency for the Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector, it has emerged.

A trading update released at the close of business Wednesday shows that US$6.3 million was allotted to the SMEs sector this week.

Raw material needs were allotted US$1.3 million, machinery and equipment US$1.6 million, consumables US$1.5 million, services US$378 000, retail and distribution US$497 405, fuel electricity and gas US$218 126, pharmaceuticals US$349 062, paper and packaging US$320 938.

This week's total figure increased from US$6.1 million allotted to the SMEs last week and a fortnight ago, the sector was allotted US$5 million.

Commenting on the allotments, top economist Naome Chakanya said the surge was a reflection of economic activity in the country.

"Our economy is highly formalised and due to the increasing economic activities after Covid-19 lockdowns, there is more demand for foreign currency by the SMEs.

"The difference between allotments on the two auctions shows that there is a need to relax requirements for SMEs who may not have the requirements to access foreign currency on the auction," she said.

Meanwhile, a total 795 bids were submitted, signifying increasing demand for foreign currency on the auction system.

A grand total of US$38.1 million was allotted to both the main and SMEs auctions which received US$31.8 million and US$6.3 million respectively.

On the main auction, raw materials were allotted US$13.3 million, machinery and equipment US$5.1 million, consumables US$2.7 million, services US$2.1 million, retail and distribution US$2.8 million, fuel electricity and gas US$1.7 million, pharmaceuticals US$2.2 million, paper and packaging US$1.4 million.

The official exchange rate remained stable at $84.72 against US$1.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mali in Political Crisis After 'Coup Within a Coup'
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.