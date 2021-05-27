Mozambique Qualify for Beach Soccer Cup of Nations Semifinals

26 May 2021
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

Mozambique continued their excellent run at the 2021 CAF Beach Soccer Cup of Nations in Senegal with a 2-1 victory over fancied Morocco to advance to the semifinals of the competition for the first time in their history.

Mozambique have now won all three pool matches, scoring 16 goals in the process, and will play the second-placed team in Group A, which is likely to Uganda.

That pool will be decided on Wednesday when hosts and defending champions Senegal tackle Tanzania, needing to avoid defeat to advance as group winners. It would be a major shock if they do not complete the job.

Mozambique started their campaign with a thrilling 7-5 win over Egypt, before defeating fellow COSAFA side Seychelles 7-3 and then the Moroccans 2-1 in a close-fought encounter.

Seychelles have lost all three of their matches and have been eliminated from the competition. That included a 12-2 defeat by Egypt on Tuesday.

Morocco and Egypt will play oN Wednesday in a winner-takes-all clash to decide who finishes runner-up behind Mozambique in Group B.

Before this year's competition, Mozambique had featured in nine games at the Beach Soccer finals, winning two and losing seven. They had been ousted in the pool stages on three occasions.

Read the original article on Cosafa.

