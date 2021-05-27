Malawi: Carol Bapu Not Seeking Re-Election As Nam Gs

Incumbent Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) general secretary, Carol Bapu has declared that she is not contesting for re-election at the elective annual general meeting (AGM).

Instead she leaves the race for legendary Malawi Queens player, Linda Magombo-Munthali, who is up against marketer Isaac Chimwala for the polls which were scheduled for Saturday, May 29 in Salima but have been postponed.

Bapu, who has served two terms of 4 years each, came into national netball association having served as vice-chairperson for Southern Region Netball Committee and chairperson for Southern Region Umpires Committee.

"Going forward, l would like to say that l have and will always be a sports person," she said. "I have other things to do in the industry but for now l cannot reveal my plans. When time is ripe l will explain.

Bapu wishes her successor all the best and hopes some of her initiatives shall be embraced, which include lobbying for indoor sports complex which government has endeavoured to construct in Lilongwe and other such projects in the other three regions.

"We fought hard to make government realize what the country was losing in the absence of an indoor sports complex. It is a campaign we have carried for over seven years.

"I should thank the Tonse Alliance Government for quickly responding to our request. Government has done this in this time of CoVID-19 which has heavily impacted on the country's economy. It really shows that it's a government for all."

On the indoor courts for other regions, Bapu believes local councils can put indoor sports facilities in their plans as government has already led the way.

"And such facilities will not only benefit netball only because we have a lot of indoor sporting activities that lack such facilities. Once we have more indoor sports facilities then various sporting activities will develop quickly."

Bapu has also been in the outgoing committee that recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Malawi Schools Sports Association (MASSA) that aims at bridging the gap between grassroots and elite netball.

"We want schools to become our main source of talent identification and nurturing. In so doing it will not be difficult to have quality players at all levels," said the outgoing GS, who also served as the vice-president in the African netball marketing committee.

She holds a BBA; Advanced Diploma in Business Management; Diploma in Secretarial Studies; Advanced Certificate in Sports Management and Certificate in Marketing.

Meanwhile, Malawi National Council of Sports has advised NAM to postpone the elective AGM) "until such a time the Council has reviewed and resolved the complaint in its possession".

The complaint, said Sports Council on Tuesday, is a "number of allegations pertaining to the conduct and process of submissions of nominees".

On May 18, one of the contestants for the post of NAM president, Emmie Waya Chongwe told The Nation newspaper that she was pulling out of the race and had asked Sports Council to put the elections on hold and investigate allegations of bribery.

She is quoted as alleging that behind the scenes there were "irregularities in the nomination process, including bribery" and thus asked Sports Council to investigate the "unfair" practices.

"We need people to be nominated and voted on merit," she was quoted as saying.

In his statement acting Executive Director Henry Mereka said Sports Council "would guide as to the process regarding nominations as well as the new date for the AGM".

He also said Sports Council "has committed to review and resolve the issues raised and ensure the AGM is held within a maximum of two months".

"In the meantime, Council is reviewing the complaint and shall be engaging NAM to resolve the issues that have been raised in the complaint.

"In view of the postponement, Council directs that the mandate of the current executive of NAM be extended with two months effective from the issue of this letter."

There are 14 candidates vying for five posts -- three for president (Khungekile Madise Matiya, Emmie Waya Chongwe and former treasurer Abigail Shariff, who happens to be member of Parliament for Zomba Likangala.

There are two contestants for post of vice-president (Chimwemwe Bakali, Anastasia Kaphale); two for general secretary (Isaac Chimwala, former Queens international Linda Magombo Munthali) and three for vice-general secretary (Vitumbiko Mwandemanga Gudubuza, Diana Nkhulembe and Yamikani Khungwa Kauma.

Incumbent vice-treasurer Agness Chaima eyes post of treasurer together with Tadala Billie while Chancy Munthali and Cecilia Mtukule are for post of vice-treasurer.