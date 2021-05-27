Mozambique: President Leaves for Mozambique to Attend Double Troika Summit

President Mnangagwa has left for Maputo, Mozambique to attend an extraordinary Sadc Double Troika meeting being convened to help tackle insurgency in the country.

He was seen off at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Service Chiefs and senior Government officials.

The meeting, which was initially scheduled for last month, was postponed owing to the absence of two Heads of State.

The Troika chairperson, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, could not attend after going into quarantine, following a contact with a person who later tested positive for the Covid-19, while South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was attending to urgent domestic matters.

There has been heightened concern over growing terrorist activities in Mozambique especially following the insurgent attacks on Palma- a coastal town in Cabo Delgado province - on March 24.