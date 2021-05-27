Zimbabwe Golf Association Raise Red Flag

27 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

The Zimbabwe Golf Association president, Mufaro Chivonivoni, has raised his voice over the on-going trend of turning golf courses into residential stands which he said is a major setback to the development of the sport.

Several golf courses, especially in and around Harare, have been turned into residential stands which has forced the courses to redesign some tee boxes and greens.

"The ZGA has noted with concern a disturbing trend in which golf courses are being turned into residential places at the expense of the sport of golf.

"While it is acceptable that people need to be provided with accommodation, this cannot be done at the expense of golf, a sport which has brought joy and raised the country's flag at various international golf competitions.

"The public and the sporting community in particular will remember that in the 1990s we had a world number one Nick Price whose humble beginnings started at Warren Hills and Chapman Golf Clubs.

"It was uninterrupted provision of golf activities at the courses that a world champion was produced from extremely humble beginnings. As Zimbabwe Golf Association, we are disturbed that people are electing to turn golf courses into residential places. This approach is negatively affecting the sport of golf in that no meaningful investment will come into golf because potential investors will be unsure of their fate", said Chivonivoni.

