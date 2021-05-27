Zimbabwe: Zim Finalising Swimming Slots for Olympics

ZIMBABWE Swimming chairperson, Tracey Doorman, has revealed they have made their final applications for the uptake of the two slots the country was awarded for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The slots were awarded, under the universality entries, by the International Swimming Federation in each section -- male and female.

"Final applications have been made, for the uptake of our universality places," said Doorman.

"The final date for this is 20 June, however, we may make a decision before that, as competition is limited.

"We have been awarded the slots, but FINA have to confirm the top male and top female, based on points achieved, at a FINA event.

"This year is a little different, due to the longer time period between the World Championships and the Olympics, in that we can nominate swimmers, who didn't attend World Championships.

"FINA have confirmed we have the right to universality, but not who will fill those places.

"Usually, only swimmers attending these (World Championships) are eligible to attend Olympics, with regards to universality, especially."

The last World Championships were held in 2019, in Gwangju, South Korea.

Swimmers on the long list are United States-based Peter Wetzlar, Liam Davis, based in the UK, and Denilson Cyprianos, who is based in the United States, in the males' section.

They have been pursuing qualification, from their bases. In the females' section, there is Donata Katai, and Paige van der Westhuizen.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Olympics Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The two had a chance to compete in the South Africa Olympic trials in April.

The swimmers have been assisted, by the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee, in their efforts to try and qualify for the Games, set for July and August.

"Lack of competition has impacted every discipline, not only in swimming.

"All those athletes, on our long list, are aware that they are, and have been training and competing, with the assistance from ZOC."

Other sport codes still running for qualification include athletics, rugby, judo and golf while rowing secured a spot in the men's single sculls.

For athletics, they have a qualifying event for the marathon this weekend, in South Africa.

It will be the last chance for the long distance runners, with the qualification period for marathon, closing on May 31.

The ZOC are still hoping to have, at least, seven athletes for the Games.