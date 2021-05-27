Zimbabwe: Council Blames Police Roadblocks for Congestion

Municipal Reporter

Harare City Council yesterday claimed that police roadblocks caused traffic congestion across the city although most of the roadblocks put in place to enforce the lockdown have been removed.

Posting on microblogging site Twitter, the local authority singled out Mbudzi roundabout as an example where a police roadblock was cusing congestion along the busy Simon Mazorodze Road.

"Council has requested ZRP to remove its roadblock just after Mbudzi roundabout because it is causing congestion at the busy traffic circle," said the council.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not be drawn into the matter yesterday. "I am not aware of the statement issued by the council," he said.

Cabinet has already set up an inter-ministerial committee to tackle the congestion on many city roads following the economic upturn and to work out how street lighting can be restored.

The statement by Harare City Council was received with mixed feelings, with Mr Oliver Munyaradzi Washaya blaming motorists loading and offloading people at undesignated sites for the congestion at Mbudzi roundabout.

"I don't think it's the issue of ZRP Central. The congestion is caused by the long distance buses and trucks that occupy two lanes as they load at undesignated areas. Also the mishikashika towards the High Glen roadblock. Why can't you as council clear that area," he said.

Twitter user Lovenotesaudio1 rather challenged the council to simply upgrade the roundabout. "It would be helpful if the City of Harare reworked that roundabout to be the same as the one by HighGlen. That is an efficient round-about. Of course we all know it really requires a flyover, but broke City of Harare."

Mr Malcom Msipa said police had no hand in congestion as they were seen even in areas without roadblocks.

"Congestion was always witnessed well before this road block was established. Hapana zvamuri kutaura (council is literally saying nonsense)," he said.