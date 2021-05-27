Zimbabwe: Council Blames Police Roadblocks for Congestion

27 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Municipal Reporter

Harare City Council yesterday claimed that police roadblocks caused traffic congestion across the city although most of the roadblocks put in place to enforce the lockdown have been removed.

Posting on microblogging site Twitter, the local authority singled out Mbudzi roundabout as an example where a police roadblock was cusing congestion along the busy Simon Mazorodze Road.

"Council has requested ZRP to remove its roadblock just after Mbudzi roundabout because it is causing congestion at the busy traffic circle," said the council.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi could not be drawn into the matter yesterday. "I am not aware of the statement issued by the council," he said.

Cabinet has already set up an inter-ministerial committee to tackle the congestion on many city roads following the economic upturn and to work out how street lighting can be restored.

The statement by Harare City Council was received with mixed feelings, with Mr Oliver Munyaradzi Washaya blaming motorists loading and offloading people at undesignated sites for the congestion at Mbudzi roundabout.

"I don't think it's the issue of ZRP Central. The congestion is caused by the long distance buses and trucks that occupy two lanes as they load at undesignated areas. Also the mishikashika towards the High Glen roadblock. Why can't you as council clear that area," he said.

Twitter user Lovenotesaudio1 rather challenged the council to simply upgrade the roundabout. "It would be helpful if the City of Harare reworked that roundabout to be the same as the one by HighGlen. That is an efficient round-about. Of course we all know it really requires a flyover, but broke City of Harare."

Mr Malcom Msipa said police had no hand in congestion as they were seen even in areas without roadblocks.

"Congestion was always witnessed well before this road block was established. Hapana zvamuri kutaura (council is literally saying nonsense)," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Mali in Political Crisis After 'Coup Within a Coup'
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.