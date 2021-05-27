Zimbabwe: Covid-19 Outbreak At Bondolfi

THE Government has called for calm across Masvingo following a fresh outbreak of Covid-19 at Bondolfi Teachers' College where 18 students tested positive for the novel virus early this week.

The outbreak of Covid-19 at the institution has forced authorities to quarantine all the 303 students at the college. Health officials revealed yesterday that the students will be under mandatory quarantine for 14 days at the institution.

The situation was, however, being managed with authorities working round the clock.

The development came as Masvingo province had last recorded a positive Covid-19 case over a month ago.

Vaccination against Covid-19 has also been progressing smoothly with more people getting inoculated after the exercise started with frontline workers being jabbed.

Provincial Covid-19 taskforce spokesperson Mr Rodgers Irimai yesterday said the situation at Bondolfi was under control.

He urged people not to panic as every effort was being put to make sure the situation was contained.

"The situation is under control as all measures have been taken to contain the problem," said Mr Irimai.