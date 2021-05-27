Zimbabwe: President Welcomes CDC Public Health Efforts

Senior Reporter

The African Union was thanked by President Mnangagwa on Tuesday for its interventions through the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to strengthen public health capacities in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic and other diseases.

Speaking at the unveiling of Mbuya Nehanda's statue in Harare on Africa Day, the President said the continent had made tremendous strides in the fight against diseases.

"Allow me to take this opportunity on this occasion to commend the African Union through the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention for the flagship programmes and interventions to strengthen public health capacities with regards to the continent's response to the Covid-19 pandemic and other disease threats.

"The power of unity and togetherness for the alleviation of the high disease burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases remains our responsibility."

According to the World Health Organisation Africa Weekly bulletin on outbreaks and other emergencies for last week the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the African continent has reached more than 4,7 million with 128 286 deaths, a case fatality ratio of 2,7 percent, and more than 4,3 million people have recovered from the disease.

The health body noted that although the continent has reported lower numbers of Covid-19 cases compared to other countries, there is need for member states to continue controlling the pandemic with a combination of vaccination where available and adherence to all set public health measures. This is set to ensure that the high number of cases reported globally do not pose a higher risk for the region.

Besides Covid-19 vaccination, the continent is also looking at enhancing local production of medicines and pharmaceutical products to reduce the impact of diseases on its population.

Zimbabwe will soon ratify the treaty to establish the African Medicines Agency (AMA) that will spearhead the production and harmonisation of pharmaceutical products on the continent.

The AMA treaty was adopted by African Union Heads of State and Government during their 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly on February 11, 2019 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Zimbabwe signed the Treaty in March this year to become the 19th member state.

President Mnangagwa reiterated that Zimbabwe was committed to ensuring that its citizens had access to quality health care and medicines.

"Zimbabwe's Parliament will soon be ratifying the treaty establishing the African Medicines Agency as a specialised Agency of the African Union. This agency will undoubtedly enhance collaboration and contribute to access of quality and safe medical products and health technologies, by people of the continent," he added.