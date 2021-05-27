Zimbabwe: Chimurambi Douses Covid-19 With Music

27 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Karoi-based fire fighter and Afro-jazz crooner Lovemore Chimurambi reckons music is a unifier needed in times of Covid-19 pandemic, which is ravaging the world.

The 46-year-old, who celebrated Africa Day in style following the success of his fifth album titled "Chimurambi", hailed Kariba-based Nyaminyami FM listeners for embracing his music.

"I might be one of those artistes plying his trade in the back of beyond, but I feel happy with the success and response of my latest album titled 'Chimurambi', which means a big tree. With technology, my dream is to make it big in Africa and then conquer the world.

"What makes me happy is that the album has made an impact and I was targeting Africa Day (May 25) to start working on the visuals since I will be off from work. As a fire-fighter based at Karoi Town Council, I'm a busy man such that I sometimes rarely find time to do music.

"I'm glad that this year's Africa Day has afforded me time to work on my new projects."

Besides the success of his fifth album, his other projects -- "Chakandiwana" released in 2010, "Ndozvinoita Upenyu" (2012), "Ndozviripo" (2015) and "Mbeu Yegehena" (2019) -- have been endorsed by many in Mashonaland West province and beyond.

Asked how he was balancing his schedule, Chimurambi said: "I plan my programmes carefully and ensure that I meet my priorities as well.

"Firstly, I am a fire fighter, then a farmer and a musician, these are three schedules that I am managing well. It is my hope that I continue doing well in all the three areas I have chosen."

Chimurambi started his music in 1993 after finishing O Levels

He had stints with other unheralded groups like Muringani Brothers and Kasokera Super Stars.

In the year 2010, he assembled a group called The Wounded Lions and decided to change genres from sungura to jazz.

He is also one artiste who has incorporated his family members in the band, making it a family band.

Chimurambi, who plays both the lead and rhythm guitars, is backed by his daughter Penisha and wife Tinei Chatadza. His band is made up of Karoi based instrumentalists -- rhythm guitarist Kundi Ziome, bassist Ajusa Bonomali, drummer Richman Chimurambi and keyboardist Gift Chipisa.

His dream is to conquer the sub-region and subsequently the world through his music.

His wants to emulate Africa's finest music legends like Oliver Mtukudzi and Hugh Masekela, among others.

