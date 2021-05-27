Zimbabwe: ANC Demonstrates Against Zimbabwe Sanctions

26 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

The South African ruling party, African National Congress (ANC), will today hold a solidarity march at the United States of America Consulate in Sandton against the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the west.

Zimbabwe continues to suffer the adverse impact of illegal sanctions, which have constrained foreign direct investment and crippled productive sector access to fresh lines of credit and smooth trade relations.

In a statement ANC Johannesburg Region Secretary Dada Morero said the party officials from Gauteng province will start marching this morning up to lunchtime.

"The ANC in Gauteng will be picketing at the USA consulate in Sandton to issue a memorandum for the lifting of sanctions against the Republic of Zimbabwe," reads the statement.

According to the statement five zones are scheduled for the solidarity march and each zone is set to provide 25 members to attend the picketing.

"We request each zone to organize two Kombis to ferry comrades to the picket. The pickup points should be a central point," reads the statement.

South Africa has been bold in calling for the removal of the sanctions against Zimbabwe with regional leaders, under the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) and the African Union, also joining in solidarity.

