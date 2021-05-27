Zimbabwe Targets 25 Percent Reduction in Veld Fire Losses

The Environmental Management Agency, in conjunction with its stakeholders, has intensified veld fire management awareness campaigns to achieve the minimum target of 25 percent reduction in losses to veld fires in 2021, and ensure aspirations of the National Development Strategy (NDS1) are achieved.

This follows Cabinet approval of the veld fire management strategy for 2021.

Zimbabwe is in a high risk category of 65.2 percent and an extreme risk category of 24.7 percent to veld fires due to heavy rains received during the 2020/21 season.

Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central and Manicaland are at extreme risk, while Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Midlands and Masvingo provinces are this year at high risk to the veld fires when they used to be in the low to medium risk.

Cabinet last week revealed that veld fires remain the most threatening factor on Zimbabwe's forests, pastures, crop lands, property, infrastructure and food security.

EMA environmental education and publicity manager, Mrs Amkela Sidange said working collectively, the country could achieve the minimum target of 25 percent reduction in losses to veld fires in 2021.

"The strategy includes conducting farm level fire awareness blitz to raise awareness and sensitise farmers and communities on the environmental provisions on veld fire management; carrying out of farm level inspections to monitor compliance to fire preparedness protocols; intensifying fireguard construction; hay baling, thatch grass cutting; and combing for sale for the provisioning of feed and biomass reduction.

"All local authorities are required to come up with plans for veld fire management. There is need for controlled early block burning in State protected areas and private estates, as well as road servitude grass cutting and maintenance by all road authorities," she said.

To date, the blitz has covered Chikomba, Wedza and Mudzi in Mashonaland East, Makonde, Hurungwe, Zvimba and Chegutu in Mashonaland West.

Hot spots in Binga and Hwange in Matabeleland North, Makoni and Nyanga in Manicaland have also been covered.

In Mangwe, Bulilima, Insiza and parts of Matobo in Matabeleland South including Bindura, Shamva, Mbire and Muzarabani in Mashonaland Central have participated in the awareness campaigns.

Activities include community talk shows, formation of fire committees and fire-fighting teams, training on fire prevention and fire fighting, demonstrations on fire guard construction and biomass reduction, among others.