Liberia: University of Liberia Alumni Association Presents "Full" Scholarships to 125 Students

Monrovia — The University of Liberia's Alumni Association of the Americas and the alumni parent body in Liberia, Alumni Association of the University of Liberia (AAUL), on Monday, May 24, made available funding for full scholarship for 125 students in the Undergraduate division of the university.

Making the announcement, Mr. W. Namusa Geelor, Vice-President for Operations, AAUL, said, "Money is available now to pay the fees for 125 undergrad students." Mr. Geelor, however, sounded a caveat that the scholarship isn't just for any student. He emphasized that students who are going to benefit must produce a grade point of 2.75 and above; "anybody fallen short of this won't benefit," he stressed.

Before he had made the pronouncement of the scholarship, he, on behalf of the UL global alumni association, presented to the UL Administration, several pieces of 44 assorted educational materials, including microscopes, projectors, and specialized books to the university.

The items included 28 pieces of monitors, 32 computer mouses, 31 Central processing units, 24 keyboards, 14 ceiling speakers, 35 microscopes, four video decks, 27 Lab aprons, six boxes of Lab test tubes, eight electric stoves and 16 pieces of dell laptop chargers.

Other items include 20 pieces of dell monitor adopters, 17 external hard drives, seven over-head projectors, assorted Law, Physics, Chemistry, and other books.

Speaking before he had formally presented the items to the UL authority, he informed the audience that the alumni association has now become global, having established branches through a network arrangement in the USA, the UK, Nigeria, Norway, etc.

"We have been working together with our team giving back to our alma mata. Our colleagues in the USA and other areas, have been working along with the home team galvanizing resources to send back to the university."

According to him, they have heard over and again students, especially those in the Science College, complaining that their laboratories aren't equipped and that they have been using "coal pots" to perform some of their lab works.

"The package you have here, we have Bunsen burners and many other things that have to do with the lab area," Geelor stated.

Responding, Dr. Julius S. Nelson, President of the UL, expressed his administration's gratitude to the UL Alumni Association. Dr. Nelson reminisce how few years ago, when he was in the Department of Student Services, he approached the alumni association asking it for a marching band and jerseys. "Today, we have a UL march band; we have the best sporting equipment one can think about. And now our wonderful association has come again to present to the university family microscopes, books and other accessories as your continual efforts to tell the people of Liberia about your interest in the Educational Sector, especially so at the University of Liberia," he stated as he received a huge round of applause from his colleagues in the UL authority.

According to Dr. Nelson, it will be wonderful that every year they are going to be looking forward to receiving gifts from the global alumni association.