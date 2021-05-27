Liberia: Joe Boakai Says He Either Head the CPP 2023 Ticket or Support the Candidate On Condition

Monrovia — Ex-Vice president Joseph N. Boakai has vowed to support whoever wins the Collaborating Political Parties' presidential ticket if the party lives by the agreements as enshrined in its framework.

The CPP, made of Liberia's largest opposition bloc is expected to choose its standard-bearer later this year to take on President George Weah and the ruling party in the 2023 presidential election.

Ahead of the selection process which includes a voter perception survey (VPS) and a primary, former VP Boakai and the political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Alexander Cummings have openly declared their intentions to lead the collaboration to take on President George Weah and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in 2023.

Political pundits and some insiders have expressed skepticism over the survival of the CPP in the wake of the selection if the losing candidate does not agree with the result.

However, appearing on T- Max Jlateh's popular 50-50 radio program on SKY FM on Wednesday, the former VP said he will support whoever wins the ticket, but with a caveat.

"If I don't win the CPP primary, I will support whoever wins, only if all the processes in the framework document are followed. If we stick to all of the things we have agreed to in the framework, we will go along with it. If the VPS is telling you that this is the way to go. This is the way we believe in, then you belleh [dare] listen," former VP Boakai said.

Speaking further, Amb. Boakai said he signed unto the CPP with the intention to restore the hope of Liberians, and not to betray their trust; and as such he remains optimistic that the CPP will stick together and come up with a single slate of candidates before 2023.

"We went into the CPP with an intention: that we restore the hope of the Liberian people and that we do not betray the trust of the Liberian people. With that we are coming up with a single slate by consensus, and that would work. We will do the VPS. The VPS will not determine. The VPS would advise. It will tell the CPP that this is the person that we will support because we are the ones that are going to vote. And when we get to the primary, with that concern on our mind, we have to live by it."

'It's A Lie'

Mr. Boakai also rubbished claims that he underwent a heart surgery, rather he sought medical treatment after the election because of the stress on the campaign trail.

"I did not do a heart surgery. I went to the hospital because of the stress from campaigning. What I have is a pacemaker. People with pacemaker live up to 90yrs".

According to the medical online journal- Medicinenet, a pacemaker surgery is generally a minor surgery that may take around 1-2 hours to complete.