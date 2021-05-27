Liberia: Bong Bids Farewell to Former Senator Richard K. Flomo, Sr - Describe Him As a Patriot Who Gave the Country the Very Best At All Times

Gbarnga — Dignitaries from all walks of life converged on Gbarnga Wednesday to pay their last respects to former Bong County senator Richard K. Flomo, Sr, who died April 3 at the age of 85.

The funeral service was graced by the of the Office of Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, members of the Bong Legislative Caucus, local and traditional leaders of the county, members of the Bong County Bar Association, relatives and associates of the deceased.

Speaking on behalf of the Bong Legislative Caucus, District One lawmaker Albert Hills described the former senator, who was elected in 1986, as patriotic who gave the country the very best at all times.

Rep. Hills said the former Bong County senator who was a retired lawyer proved his quality in politics, legal issues community service and philanthropy.

Rep. Hills said the county will miss Flomo's contributions to its growth and development, particularly during its challenging moments when he offered counsel and facilitated engagements that helped in mitigating problems.

Commiserating with the late Flomo's family and associates, Bong County senator Prince Moye, speaking on behalf of the Liberian Senate, urged the family to take comfort in the legacies he left behind and build on it to honor his memory.

The former senator died at the Benson Hospital in Paynesville following a brief period of illness. According to Richard K Flomo, Jr, son of the deceased, his father had been battling with ill-health for last year.

Who was Richard K. Flomo, Sr.?

The late Flomo, Sr affectionately called "Nahn-Mo" or "Kpolokoto" was born in 1936 in Kollie-Ta, Todee District, Monsterrado County unto the union of Mr. Korkollie Haba and Madam Togba Quelea. His parents and several siblings and relatives predeceased him.

At a tender age, young Richard embraced the Christian faith and became a devout member of the Lutheran denomination. In 1947, he enrolled in a local school situated in Beletanda, Nyallah Clan, Sanoyea District, Bong County.

Later on in 1955, young Richard returned to Sanoyea District, then Central Province and under the tutelage of Mrs. Belope, enrolled in the Curran Memorial Lutheran School. It was there the young Richard met and became acquainted with late Bong Paramount Chief Gbelee Giddings, one of the sons of the late King Kerkulah Giddings of 17th Century Province of Liberia. Paramount Chief Giddings helped sponsored his education and kept him under his tutelage.

In 1956, Richard joined the Poro Society as was required by young boys of his age consistent with prevailing social cultural norms and tradition of Liberia.

Subsequently, in 1957, Richard migrated to Todee District and lived with his Christian father, known as Na Togbah who had him enrolled at the Presbyterian Todee Mission where he remained and graduated from the ninth grade in 1960.

The late Flomo, Sr. commenced his distinguished public service at a local government level in 1961 and served as Sectional Clerk with then Chief Kpaku Teigai, then Clan Chief, Bopolu District headquarters, northern Province, Liberia.

In the same year, due to his recognized typing skills, he was promoted to Chiefdom Clerk. In 1962, he worked with then Commissioner Teage of Bopolu District headquarters.

In 1971, he was appointed by President Tubman to the position of Labor Commissioner of Bong County. He served diligently in his position until 1977. In 1978, he was appointed to the Ministry of Justice as County Attorney of Bong County.

In 1984, the late Flomo, Sr, joined the legal profession and became a practicing lawyer and won the admiration of the PRC government to serve as member of the Constitutional Advisory Assembly. He served the assembly in the position of Assistant Secretary.

In 1984, the late Flomo, Sr, participated in the general and legislative elections and won a seat as junior senator for Bong County. While at the Liberian Senate the deceased served in several positions demonstrating credible leadership, integrity and accountability in the representation of his people at the Liberian Senate.

He used to mourn his beloved wife and widow, Mrs. Anna Wheaton-Flomo; his aged sisters: Ne Gbedeleh of Beletanda Town, Mrs. Priscilla Madea Borsay Payne and Marie Gotolo, both of the United States of America; Mary Gotolo Sumo, Ne Gbarnjan Gotolo of Sanoyea Town and many other siblings in and out of Liberia; 45 children including Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor; 30 grandchildren; several nieces; nephews; cousins and a host of other relatives in Liberia and abroad.