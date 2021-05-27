Liberia: Laura Golakeh to Receive a Master's Degree in International Education Policy From Harvard University

Laura Golakeh is expected to receive a Master's Degree in International Education Policy from Harvard University on May 27, 2021. A first-generation college graduate born during the civil crisis in Liberia, Ms. Golakeh has shown that no matter one's circumstances, one can always rise with commitment and determination. Her passion for education goes back to 2012, when she founded a community organization promoting early literacy among privileged children.

Her flagship program (mobile library) improved the reading skills of many children in and around Monrovia. Because of her contribution to the education sector, she was one of 500 young African leaders selected from more than 50,000 youth in Africa to be a part of the Mandela Washington Fellowship, an initiative of Pres. Barack Obama.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African empowers young people through academic coursework, leadership training, and networking. As a fellow she spent six weeks in the United States, at the Arizona State University learning skills in Civic Leadership and interacting with top US Leaders including Amb. Susan Rice, Amb. Linda T. Greenfield, Dr. Jill Biden and Pres. Barack Obama in Washington DC at a Presidential Town Hall.

She also presented to Mrs. Michelle Obama the opportunities and challenges that girls face in accessing education in Africa and conversation with the former First Lady was one of the driving forces behind her, Let Girls Learn initiative, which she launched in London to improve girls' access to education around the world.

Ms. Golakeh previously worked in the Office of the former President of Liberia and now runs a Consultancy Firm called Light Consultants which provides educational leadership and consultancy to academic institutions and non-governmental organizations and offers demand-driven and client-focused support on gender (mainstreaming) and women's empowerment. She also holds a Master's Degree in Gender and Peacebuilding and is currently a student of Law at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law.