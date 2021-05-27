Liberia: Winners Stations Become Cash-in, Cash-Out Points for TipMe Subscribers

Monrovia — TipMe Liberia, an electronic payment service provider has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, with Winners Incorporated, a betting company believed to the largest operating in the country.

Liberia is the first country on the African's Continent to implement TipMe digital revolution in mobile money wallet, online voucher purchases, bill payment services, online international remittances, business services, salary payments, and eCommerce platform.

Speaking at the signing event, the Sales Manager of TipMe, Reindorf Haligah said the deal with Winners INC will allow TipMe customers to cash-in and cash-out at all Winners INC locations across Montserrado County -that includes 30 storefronts, and 1000 umbrella location.

According to the Sales Manager of TipMe, regional locations will be activated later this year. He added that TipMe services are also available at 96 additional agent locations across Monrovia.