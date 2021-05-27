Liberia: Actionaid Liberia, Den-L and Forum Civ and Strategic Partners Launch EU Co-Funded Project "Securing Land Rights for Women and Rural Communities in Southeastern Liberia"

27 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — ActionAid Liberia, in partnership with DEN-L, FORUM CiV and JSGB Law Firm and with co-funding from the European Union, opens a two-day inception meeting in Monrovia, at Bella Casa Hotel, on Thursday, May 27th and Friday, May 28th 2021. The workshop kick-starts activities for the EU co-funded project "Securing Land Rights for Women and Rural Communities in Southeastern Liberia".

The project is in support of women and rural communities' Land Rights in Grand Gedeh, River Gee, and Sinoe counties in the Southeast of Liberia. Land rights are vital for economic justice for women, young people and communities who depend primarily on agriculture and the forest for their livelihoods. The workshop brings together the European Union as Donor, implementing partners (ActionAid Liberia, DEN - L and Forum Civ), strategic partners including Jappah Swen Gray Bernard (JSGB) Legal Services group and the Liberia Land Authority (LLA), as well as other stakeholders in the Land Rights sector.

The workshop will be held at Bella Casa Hotel Conference Hall, beginning 8am from Thursday to Friday, May 27th to 28th. It aims at creating enabling conditions for national partners and stakeholders to provide input and feedback to the project as well as coordination and collaboration for effective program implementation.

Disclaimer: This publication has been produced with the assistance of the European Union. The contents of this publication are solely the responsibility of ActionAid Liberia, ForumCIV and Den-L, and not the EU. They are in no way to be taken as a view reflecting the European Union's position.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

