Liberia: Barrage of Promises Remain Unfulfilled As Time Appears to Be Running Out On the Weah-Led Administration

Monrovia — With less than three years to the expiration of the first term of President George Manneh Weah, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) led-government of President George Manneh Weah remains struggling and heavily challenged towards galvanizing the needed resources to fulfill numerous promises made to the Liberian people, with the latest being the completion of the Executive Mansion renovation project and improving the country's shattered economy through the full participation of Liberian owned businesses.

With funding provided by the Israeli government, the Executive Mansion was constructed from 1961 to 1964, during the administration of ex-Liberian President William V. S. Tubman.

The eight-storey building project was designed and supervised by Department of Public Works and Utilities (now Ministry of Public Works), and Stanley Engineering Company of Africa while the Construction Contractor was Liberian Construction Corporation (LCC).

It can be recalled that on July 26, 2006, the Executive Mansion, which is the official home of the Liberian presidency, gutted fire during Liberia's Independence Day Celebration, destroying the Fourth Floor Central Section, accommodating the Presidential and adjoining offices, in the presence of foreign guests and dignitaries.The cause of the fire was attributed to electrical fault.

Since the unfortunate incident, nearly US$40M has been budgeted by the past and current governments for the Executive Mansion renovation.

During the Unity Party (UP) led government of ex-President Sirleaf, the amounts of US$8, 000, 000 from 2006 to 2010 was budgeted, according to a General Auditing Commission audit, US$16, 225, 417 (Fiscal Year 2016/2017), US$8, 189, 082 (Fiscal Year 2017/2018) totaling US$ 32, 414,499, while the Weah administration has budgeted US$5, 510, 000 (Fiscal Year 2018/2019), US$1, 000, 000 (Fiscal Year 2020-2021) totaling US$6, 510, 000.

But delivering his Fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) to the Liberian people on Monday, January 27, 2020, President Weah promised that his government will complete the project by the end of the year 2020.

"As you are aware, the Executive Mansion, which is the home to the Presidency of our Country, has been under renovation since an unfortunate fire incident about 14 years ago. My Administration is determined to bring to an end this protracted period of renovation, by ensuring the full restoration of the Executive Mansion by the end of this year. Towards this end, we are providing the needed resources required to complete the Executive Mansion renovation works" President Weah vowed.

Despite the Liberian Chief Executive's promise, the Executive Mansion remains in a deplorable state up to present.

In a tweet recently, ex-Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf reminded the CDC led-government about a detailed report her government submitted to the National Legislature on the Executive Mansion renovation project.

"A factual, detailed letter on Executive Mansion and four additional audits were forwarded by letter (EJS/MOS/RL/666/2017) dated December 20, 2017 to the Speaker and members of the House of Representatives (In Session). For the truth, is there", Madam Sirleaf stated.

It remains unclear whether or not the CDC led-government has taken note on the reminder from Madam Sirleaf-a move that would set the basis for the prosecution of past or current government officials or companies booked in audit reports released on the project.

The economy

In a bid to help improve Liberia's economy, President Weah promised, in his inaugural address to guarantee the involvement of Liberian-owned businesses.

"To the private sector, I say to you that Liberia is open for business. We want to be known as a business-friendly government. We will do all that is within our power to provide an environment that will be conducive for the conduct of honest and transparent business. We will remove unnecessary regulatory constraints that tend to impede the establishment and operation of business in a profitable and predictable manner. As we open our doors to all foreign direct investments, we will not permit Liberian-owned businesses to be marginalized. We cannot remain spectators in our own economy".

"My government will prioritize the interests of Liberian-owned businesses and offer programs to help them become more competitive and offer services that international investors seek as partner".

But on the contrary, Liberian owned-businesses continue to be strangulated in the under the CDC led-administration by being marginalized over foreigners.

Scores of contracts, including the construction of the homes, duplexes, church, of President Weah, roads, market buildings, among others have consistently been contracted to foreign companies, including Bittar Construction, among others over Liberian owned-companies operating in the country.

In some instances, these foreign companies would sub-contract smaller portions of these lucrative contracts to Liberian-owned companies at their own will and pleasure.

The bureaucratic bottlenecks surrounding bidding processes in the public sector serve as a major impediment that discourages local companies from engaging into a competitive bidding process to execute a project.

Multiple documents requesting importation licenses from Liberian owned companies, especially in the frozen food industry, remains stockpiled on the desks of authorities at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Liberian market which was once opened is creeping back to a monopolistic market, where many foreign businesses have exclusive right or franchise over the importation of certain goods or products.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This situation normally contributes to the skyrocketing of the prices of basic commodities on the local market-a situation that imposes more hardship on the Liberian people-bulk of who are impoverished.

The arbitrary increase of tariff on the clearing of goods from the Freeport of Monrovia makes it more frustrating and difficult for local Liberian business owners.

In some instances, the Liberianization Policy which exclusively sets aside certain businesses to be done by Liberians only is grossly violated due to the connection of some of these foreign business owners to higher-ups in government.

The harsh economic constraints continue to impose more hardship on citizens and increase the high level of lawlessness and insecurity in the Liberian society.

Citizens, mostly young people are engaged into salvaging dump sites or made to beg for handouts at various street corners just to find put food on the tables for their respective family members.

Additionally, some other citizens particularly youths engaged into a new form of criminal activity by riding commercial motorbikes jerking or hijacking peaceful citizens riding with them or are abroad tricycles (kehkehs).

The situation is said to be on the increase in Monrovia and other parts adjacent despite the restriction placed on commercial motorcyclists by the Government of Liberia, through the Liberia National Police (LNP).