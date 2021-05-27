South Africa: Roodepoort SAPS Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to Covid-19 Related Incident

press release

All communities serviced by Roodepoort police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after one of its members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating at the Detective Boardroom at the back of the Police Station.

The telephone lines at Roodepoort police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

Acting Station Commander can be contacted on:

082-778-9370

Acting Vispol Commander on

082-822-8271

Support Head on:

082-412-7834

Communication Officer on: 082-412-8312

Client Service Centre Relief Commander

082-498-9464

The SAPS management apologise for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

For more information contact: Sergeant Mavuso

Johannesburg District Communication

074-315-1573