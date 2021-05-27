South Africa: Roodepoort SAPS Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to Covid-19 Related Incident

26 May 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

All communities serviced by Roodepoort police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after one of its members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Community Service Centre will be operating at the Detective Boardroom at the back of the Police Station.

The telephone lines at Roodepoort police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure.

The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

Acting Station Commander can be contacted on:

082-778-9370

Acting Vispol Commander on

082-822-8271

Support Head on:

082-412-7834

Communication Officer on: 082-412-8312

Client Service Centre Relief Commander

082-498-9464

The SAPS management apologise for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

For more information contact: Sergeant Mavuso

Johannesburg District Communication

074-315-1573

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Ousted Mali President, PM Released After Three Days
Mass Abductions in Uganda - What We Know and Don't Know
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Where Are Remains of Slain Zimbabwe Anti-Colonial Hero Nehanda?
Boko Haram Leader Reported Killed in Clash with Rival Group

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.