South Africa: Roodepoort SAPS Temporarily Closed for Decontamination Due to Covid-19 Related Incident

All communities serviced by Roodepoort police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed for decontamination after one of its members tested positive for Covid-19.
The Community Service Centre will be operating at the Detective Boardroom at the back of the Police Station.
The telephone lines at Roodepoort police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure.
The building will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again.
Acting Station Commander can be contacted on:
082-778-9370
Acting Vispol Commander on
082-822-8271
Support Head on:
082-412-7834
Communication Officer on: 082-412-8312
Client Service Centre Relief Commander
082-498-9464
The SAPS management apologise for any inconvenience that may arise from this.
For more information contact: Sergeant Mavuso
Johannesburg District Communication
074-315-1573