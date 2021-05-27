Nigeria: Insecurity - Why S-West Govs Must Implement Asaba Resolution - Oodua Youth Coalition

The OOdua Youth Coalition, OYC, has expressed worry that the country was undergoing a dangerous situation that needed urgent and drastic attention.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the National President of the Coalition, Tayo Oluyi decried the spate of insecurity across the country.

Speaking on the recent meeting of Southern Governors held in Asaba, Delta State, Oluyi said the coalition supports the resolution of the governors, just as it tasked the Federal Government to take action as soon as possible.

He said: "To return peace and stability to the land, with focus on greater sub-national and national growth and development, OYC urges President Buhari to immediately address Nigerians on insecurity in the land, call for a National Conference, place a ban on open grazing and take all necessary legislations to see to the restructuring of Nigeria.

"While we appreciate the different groups, bodies, unions, forums, associations and parties that have supported these calls and have come out to back the Southern Governor's positions, we are concerned that their Northern counterparts have thrown caution to the wind, dismissed these important interventions and out rightly rubbished the efforts for a more peaceful, secured and prosperous Nigeria.

"Unfortunately, with the Southern Governors and Nigerians in general waiting for the quick and immediate steps to be taken by the Presidency to quell the rising concerns, President Buhari has jetted to France to attend a multilateral international meeting.

"The President, who promised to lead from the front, has abandoned us and left us at the mercy of kidnappers and killer herdsmen and bandits raiding our communities, abducting us and killing our people.

"It is worrisome too that the likes of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria, KACRAN, Senator Ali Ndume, Prof. Usman Yusuf and other prominent names from the Northern part of Nigeria are calling for the heads of our leaders, tagging the position as empty, furious that Fulani leaders were not consulted, saying the call is for secession and that it negates the 1999 constitution.

"What could be more hypocritical than this? These Northern leaders must understand that we are in a very dangerous situation that needs urgent and drastic attention and solution.

"We have exhausted all means and dragged our feet enough. Lives are lost every day. Families are torn apart. Livelihoods are destroyed and properties consumed. All these are happening from the Southwest to the southeastern part of the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The leaders of Southern Nigeria, with the governors of Southwest States actively involved, have tabled their positions. We support this great move and we will continue to defend and promote Yoruba land as an entity of the Nigerian state.

"However, while waiting for these governors to stay true to their demands and see to its logical conclusion, we, at Oodua Youth Coalition, demand that the South-West Governors implement these suggestions and positions in their respective states for equity and fairness.

"If we are asking for restructuring from the federating system, which automatically results in freedom and autonomy, the state governors should not forget that their state assemblies, local governments and judiciary are still in 'bondage'.

"We also demand that our state governors take seriously the physical, mental, emotional, social and financial development and growth of the youths in Yoruba land."

Vanguard News Nigeria