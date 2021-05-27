Southern Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Participates in SADC Extraordinary Double Troika Summit, 27 May

press release

Present Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, 27 May 2021, lead South African delegation at the Extraordinary Double Troika Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Maputo, Mozambique.

The SADC Extraordinary Double Troika will discuss terrorism engulfing the region, including insecurity in the Cabo Delgado Province in the Republic of Mozambique.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Dr. Naledi Pandor, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and Minister of State Security Ms Ayanda Dlodlo.

The SADC Troika is presently chaired by the Republic of Mozambique, with the Republic of Malawi as Incoming Chair and the United Republic of Tanzania as Outgoing Chair.

The Troika of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation consists of the Republic of Botswana as Current Chair, the Republic of South Africa as Incoming Chair and the Republic of Zimbabwe as Outgoing Chair.

These together constitute the SADC Double Troika.

The Double Troika will be preceeded by meetings of ministers and senior officials.